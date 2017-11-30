The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Don’t expect any vote in 2019, workers tell debtor governors

Don’t expect any vote in 2019, workers tell debtor governors

— 30th November 2017

Following a recent 30-man committee set up by the Federal Government, to review the minimum wage so as to reflect the current economic realities, workers are now blowing hot.
Organised Labour said in Lagos, yesterday, that the any governor who owes workers’ salaries shoud not expect their votes in 2019.
They promised to scrutinise those who would present themselves for governorship positions in 2019 as well as determine their competencies before voting for them.
This was made known, yesterday, by the General Secretary of Textile Union Workers, Isa Aremu, who insisted that the 2019 election would be determined by dignity of labour and commitment to payment of workers’ salary.
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, in response to the government’s plan to raise workers’ salary, by the newly-inaugurated committee, Aremu said governors who refuse to pay workers’ salaries when due and those who criminalise workers, on account of deficiency in skills, would not get workers’ votes. He added that labour would be partisan and political in its interest, based on those who pay salaries.
“Dignity of labour will not be ensured if workers are not paid when due. Workers have the right to employment,” he added.
The general secretary said labour would conduct competence test for governors with a view to judging them based on their indices.
“It will involve skills like: ‘do you pay workers when due; Do you engage workers in social dialogue or in dictatorship policies? among others,” Aremu said.
He noted that for the country to properly recover from recession, workers’ salary must be increased amnd advised the 30-member minimum wage committee inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, earlier in the week, not to spend more than six months to dialogue as time has already gone by.
Since March 28, 2015, when the All Progressives Congress, (APC) displaced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) many state governors have owed workers’ salaries and allowances for many months.
The development forced the Federal Government to release Paris Club Debt refunds to states, to enable them clear arrears of workers’ salaries.
On Monday, November 27, president Buhari instructed the Ministry of Finance to release 50 percent balance of the Paris Club refund to the states, to enable them to clear salary arrears before Christmas.
On Tuesday, governors said the Christmas deadline to clear salaries may not be feasible

But, the governors are still saying that they would not be able to do that even with the latest fund which is about to be released to them.
To this end, the labour leader has declared that labour would be partisan and political in its interest, based on those who paid salary.
“Dignity of labour will not be ensured if workers are not paid when due. Workers have the right to employment,” he added.
The general secretary said labour would conduct competence test for governors with a view to judging them based on their indices. Such test will involve skills like: ‘do you pay workers when due? Do you engage workers in social dialogue or in dictatorship policies? And several other issues,” Aremu said.
He noted that for the country to properly recover from recession, workers’ salaries must be increased.
He advised the 30-member minimum wage committee inaugurated by the president not to spend more than six months to dialogue as lots of time had already gone by.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th November 2017 at 12:39 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, your existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world is only secured under your Disintegrated Republic- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. So do your salary, pension, business, education, employment, public infrastructures, job, amenities etc. are also only secured under your Disintegrated Republic- which you must defend now in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

Oyo, Chinese firm signs MoU for 38km light rail project

— 30th November 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction  of a light rail system that will cover 38 kilometres in Ibadan. Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Mr. Wasiu Dauda, who briefed journalists after the MoU was signed…

  • Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Nigerian citizen and Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi, has been elected as President of the World Jurist Association (WJA). By his election, Justice Umeadi has gained an automatic seat  into the Governing board of World Association and also the President of Nigeria chapter. The WJA was formed…

  • BREAKING: A’ Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto gov.

    — 30th November 2017

    The Court of Appeal, on Thursday, has dismissed the appeal filed by Sen. Umaru Dahiru challenging the emergence of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambbuwal as governor of Sokoto State. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story…

  • Danjuma Foundation, ACCIF empower 61 hearing-impaired students

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Theopilus Y. Danjuma Foundation, in collaboration with All Children Charity International Foundation (ACCIF), on Thursday, graduated 61 Hard of Hearing students of Government Technical College, Malali, Kaduna, after 12 weeks of extensive skills training in shoe-making and tailoring. Twenty-seven of them were trained in shoe-making, while the remaining 34 were…

  • OPEC may include output quotas for Nigeria, Libya – Oman oil minister

    — 30th November 2017

    OPEC and other oil-producing states could set quotas on oil production for Nigeria at 1.8 million barrels per day and for Libya at one million barrels per day, Oman’s Minister of Oil and Gas Mohammed Rumhi said, on Thursday. Later in the day, the oil and energy ministers of all the parties to the oil…

