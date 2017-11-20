The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists
20th November 2017 - ‘Africa must copy China’s industrialisation drive’
20th November 2017 - ULC asks NASS, judiciary to call labour minister to order
20th November 2017 - Attach stringent conditions to future bailout, Labour tells FG
20th November 2017 - Garba Shehu on Sule Lamido
20th November 2017 - That Sadiq Daba may live
20th November 2017 - Between OGFZA and INTELS
20th November 2017 - Why Lagosians must pay their taxes
20th November 2017 - The $5.5bn foreign loan
20th November 2017 - Positioning Nigeria for prosperous future
Home / Business / Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists

Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists

— 20th November 2017

As 2017 grinds to an end, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that it has stepped up activities geared towards ensuring that irresponsible drinking and misuse of the alcoholic beverages, usually on the increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities season, are considerably reduced.
Corps public education officer, Cops Commander Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this at the “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign organised in partnership with the Nigeria Breweries Plc at Ojota, Lagos, recently.
Kazeem, who represented the Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, listed the mix of activities such as inter-zonal patrol, intra-zonal patrol, increased sensitisation programmes (in places of worship and motor parks), enhanced enforcement on speed limiting device and servicing of its ambulances and tow trucks nationwide.
Kazeem decried the attitude of some motorists who consume alcohol and “still go ahead to use their vehicles on roads, and pose a threat to other road users.”
He dismissed the belief that frequent cases of road crashes during the ‘ember months’ was linked to spirits killing people, blaming the trend instead on “increase in human and vehicular movement.”
Kazeem described the FRSC/NB campaign, which is in its 10th edition this year, as an indication that NB was not only concerned with brewing and selling its products for profit, but also committed to saving the lives of its customers.
He said, “This campaign is, therefore, a timely reminder that drinking and driving does not only pose a threat to the life of the drunk driver, but also to the life and property of all road users (motorists, pedestrians, and even animals).”
Addressing the rally, which attracted members of transport associations, among others, the corporate affairs adviser of NB, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, explained that the yearly campaign was conceived to discourage drink-driving and enhance road safety.
Ekanem, who spoke on behalf of the managing director of NB, Mr. Johan Doyer, remarked that, “We commenced this year’s campaign with a mega rally in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Like previous years, this year’s campaign will focus on the improvement of road safety awareness for all commercial drivers and draw attention to alcohol-related accidents.”

 

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists

— 20th November 2017

As 2017 grinds to an end, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that it has stepped up activities geared towards ensuring that irresponsible drinking and misuse of the alcoholic beverages, usually on the increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities season, are considerably reduced. Corps public education officer, Cops Commander Bisi Kazeem,…

  • ‘Africa must copy China’s industrialisation drive’

    — 20th November 2017

    …As IndustriAll Global holds rally today Stories by Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The lndustriAll Global Union has said African nations should copy China’s industrialisation drive to grow, and not through the uncritical importation of finished products. It said China’s industrialisation drive, which has within 20 years moved over 250 million people out of poverty through manufacturing…

  • ULC asks NASS, judiciary to call labour minister to order

    — 20th November 2017

    The United Labour Congress (ULC) has charged the National Assembly and the judiciary to call the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige, to order over the alleged raid of the national secretariat of National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) at Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos. According to the general secretary of ULC, Didi…

  • Attach stringent conditions to future bailout, Labour tells FG

    — 20th November 2017

    … Seeks panel on new national minimum wage Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) has charged the Federal Government to attach stringent conditions to future bailouts to states, to check misappropriation of the funds. This was even as it called for urgent constitution of a panel to negotiate a new national minimum wage….

  • Reps on defensive over controversial NGO regulation bill

    — 20th November 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives practically resumed to a controversy. Weeks before  Tuesday, September  26, the day which the Green Chamber reopened for business, the House had been a subject of heavy criticism over a piece of legislation, simply tagged the anti-NGO bill by many, most especially on the social media. Just…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share