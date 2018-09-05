Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest – Bishop tells politicians

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo has warned politicians not to drag the country into another civil unrest due to their unimpressive actions and utterances in recent times in the country.

He remarked that the principal responsibilities of politicians were to co­ordinate and direct not only the affairs of the nation but also to create order out of chaos and not necessarily to cause confusion and disruption of the system.

Bishop Nwokolo who gave the warning at All Saint Cathedral, Onitsha, in an interview with newsmen on the state of the nation, especially the issues surrounding Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: IGP Idris apologises to Clark over police raid

He said that the politicians were gradually setting off dangerous precedents which he said if not checkmated might torpedo the nation’s nascent democracy.

He said that rather than working hard to win the confidence of the people who elected them, the politicians instead behave embarrassingly as if they are operating in a broken lawless political culture thereby giving the electorate the cause to feel disappointed in them.

Said he, “I have keenly watched but, with utter disappointment, the sordid way which the politicians have been acting for the world of the present – day technology; how they have turned Nigeria into an object of caricature before the whole world, given every reasonable persons serious concern.

“Some time ago, it was either fight in the National Assembly or the stealing of the Mace. Today, it is a gale of defections and lockouts coupled with impeachment threats. When will all this end. When will our politicians be mature and responsible?” he asked.

While calling politicians to order, he reminded them of the enormity of work on ground before them which he said should rather keep them committed busy with one mind instead of their present selfish pursuit of frivolities, vainglory and political vendetta.

READ ALSO: ANAN, UNIZIK sign MoU on Accountancy Research Centre

He continued, “With the problem of insecurity occasioned by Boko Haram and the Fulani Herdsmen’s insurgences staring us in the face, with the economic recession and its attendant hardship trying to crumble and impoverish the nation and with the intractable problem of youth unemployment fueling the flame of criminality among our youths, should any responsible man or woman of the nation’s political class allow themselves to be swayed off their proclaimed national call? Of course no reasonable politician that worth’s their salt can be so mean and permissive”, the Bishop emphasised.

Bishop Nwokolo, therefore, called on the politicians to have rethink and retrace their steps as well as see themselves as true worshippers in the temple of political and ethical integrity.

He, however, charged the politicians for a re-dedication and re-commitment to a genuine national call devoid of corruption and deceipt reminding them that service to God and humanity surpasses selfishness and services for personal aggrandisement.