Nwokolo

Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians

— 5th September 2018

Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, Rev. Owen Nwokolo has warned politicians not to drag the country into another civil unrest, due to their unimpressive actions and utterances in recent times.

He remarked that the principal responsibilities of politicians are to co-ordinate and direct not only the affairs of the nation, but also to create order out of chaos and not necessarily to cause confusion and disruption in the system.

Owen Nwokolo, who gave the warning at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, said politicians are gradually setting off dangerous precedents, which if not checkmated, might torpedo the nation’s nascent democracy.

He said rather than working hard to win the confidence of the people who elected them, politicians instead behave so embarrassingly as if they are operating in a broken lawless political culture, thereby giving the electorate the cause to feel disappointed.

READ ALSO Etsu Nupe to speak at Commonwealth Africa Forum in New York, Canada

“I have keenly watched but, with utter disappointment, the sordid way which politicians have been acting for the world of the present day technology; how they have turned Nigeria into an object of caricature before the whole world, giving every reasonable person serous concern.

“Some time ago, it was either fight in the National Assembly or the stealing of the mace. Today, it is a gale of defections and lockouts coupled with impeachment threats. When will all these end. When will our politicians be mature and responsible?” he asked rhetorically.

While calling politicians to order, he reminded them of the enormity of work before them, which he said should rather keep them committed with one mind instead of their present selfish pursuit of frivolities, vainglory and political vendetta.

“With the problem of insecurity occasioned by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen’s insurgences staring us in the face, with the economic recession and its attendant hardship trying to crumble and impoverish the nation and with the intractable problem of youth unemployment fueling the flame of criminality among our youths, should any responsible man or woman of the nation’s political class allow themselves to be swayed off their proclaimed national call? Of course no reasonable politicians that worth’s their salt can be so mean,” the Bishop emphasized.

Owen Nwokolo, therefore called on the erring politicians to have rethink and retrace their steps as well as see themselves as true worshippers in the temple of political and ethical integrity.

Omotayo Edubi

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2018 at 8:23 am
    Reply

    The said Nwokolo is an ignorant fool. CAN is club of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy which must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend existence security and freedom of a people. War is what happens if Democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend Democratic decision of majority. 1967-1970 bloody engagement is legitimate instrument by law which established the Liberation Foundation with the Sword. The Liberation fulfillment has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East, Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

