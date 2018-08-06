– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Tap into N100m trado-healthcare market, FG urges Nigerians
6th August 2018 - 44 people shot in 14 hours in Chicago, 5 killed
6th August 2018 - VON DG to NASS: Don’t destroy Buhari’s infrastructural revolution because of politics
6th August 2018 - World Bank plans $4.5bn project funding for Nigeria
6th August 2018 - 116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon, says Dabiri-Erewa
6th August 2018 - Assemblies of God Church crisis: Court quashes suspension of Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu
6th August 2018 - Oshiomhole to meet Edo party leaders over festering dissatisfaction
6th August 2018 - Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years
6th August 2018 - Niger govt. to build 20 room hostels for NMS Zaria
6th August 2018 - The death of Sister Grace
Home / National / VON DG to NASS: Don’t destroy Buhari’s infrastructural revolution because of politics
BUHARI

VON DG to NASS: Don’t destroy Buhari’s infrastructural revolution because of politics

— 6th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to members of the National Assembly not to destroy the infrastructure revolution of President Muhammadu Buhari because of politics.

Okechukwu made this appeal, on Sunday, in a chat with journalists, in Enugu, on the raging storm over the balance of power between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly.

He said that there was nothing wrong if “we adopt the model of the United States of America, where we borrowed the presidential system from”, stressing that it was only in a few instances that the party which controls the Executive controls the Congress.

Okechukwu’s words, “It has always been carefully created bipartisan relationship in the overall interest of their country. What is usual is that whenever Democrats or Republicans win the presidency, with majority in the Congress, they lose in the mid-term elections, which is most likely to happen to Republicans under President Donald Trump,” he said.

Okechukwu said that it does not matter which party has the majority saying, “neither the APC nor the PDP’s interest is in any form, more paramount than that of our dear country Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Assemblies of God Church crisis: Court quashes suspension of Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu

According to him, Buhari’s Road, Rail, Agriculture and Power (RRAP) projects are aimed at transforming Nigeria into an economic giant, thereby securing the future of generations yet unborn in the country. It will stop the killings in Nigeria and even of our youths in South Africa.

He assured that the RRAP would boost economic development, generate employment, make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production and cushion insecurity nationwide.

He continued, “The Buhari’s RRAP projects are the massive critical infrastructure projects President Buhari has embarked upon.

“It has project completion cycle of 3-5 years life span and it targets 5,000 kilometers of federal roads, 5,000 kilometers of rail lines, 5,000 additional megawatts of electricity and self sufficiency in food production”, Okechukwu said.

On why APC members appear to be working at cross purposes, which had taken up arms against Saraki, threatening to sack him as Senate President, the VON DG said APC did not threaten to sack Saraki but only asked him to honourably resign.

READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka

“For the avoidance of doubt what can be best described as the position of our great party, should be the statement, when Comrade Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole asked Senator Saraki to resign in honour.

“He didn’t threaten to sack him like some other voices. Comrade Chairman is pragmatic in his bipartisanship approach, given the position of the Law,” he submitted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HEALTHCARE

Tap into N100m trado-healthcare market, FG urges Nigerians

— 6th August 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to tap into the N100 million traditional medicine market through exploitation of abundant herbal resources in the country. The government, earlier this year, pledged to support the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) with N100 million grants to boost research and development of traditional…

  • BUHARI

    VON DG to NASS: Don’t destroy Buhari’s infrastructural revolution because of politics

    — 6th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to members of the National Assembly not to destroy the infrastructure revolution of President Muhammadu Buhari because of politics. Okechukwu made this appeal, on Sunday, in a chat with journalists, in Enugu, on…

  • PLANNING

    World Bank plans $4.5bn project funding for Nigeria

    — 6th August 2018

    The World Bank at the weekend said it was planning to increase its funding to Nigeria by $4.5 billion over the next three years to support projects in the power and health industries and in governance, its Vice President for Africa said. READ ALSO: World Bank to provide support for Nigeria’s economic growth “This is indicative…

  • slave camps

    116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon, says Dabiri-Erewa

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says that 116 of the Nigerian migrants trapped in Libya slave camps would be repatriated home soon. Dabiri-Erewa said this  in a statement by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Sunday in Abuja. She said that the Federal Government and the…

  • ASSEMBLIES OF GOD

    Assemblies of God Church crisis: Court quashes suspension of Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu

    — 6th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, ‎has voided the suspension of Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu as the District Superintendent of Abuja District of the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, describing it as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’. The court equally voided the subsequent oral public announcement through the various pastors of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share