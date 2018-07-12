Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to cover the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun’s alleged Exemption Certifcation forgery.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that there are signs the Presidency is reportedly mounting pressure on the NYSC management to cover up for Adeosun.

The party said Nigerians are closely monitoring the the NYSC especially as the public is aware of pressure on its management to announce a misplacement of relevant files, so as to scuttle investigation into the certificate forgery scandal.

“The NYSC must, therefore, know that its reputation is at stake as Nigerians are already agitated over the questionable delay in coming out with an answer on a direct issue; which requires a simple computer or even manual file check, at its headquarters.

“Indeed, a simple process of matching the serial numbering, date and authorising signature on Mrs. Adeosun’s certificate does not require a lengthy investigation or the current shenanigan going on at the NYSC headquarters.

“NYSC is advised to have in mind that in this age of global Information Communication Technology (ICT), there is nothing anybody can do to suppress or distort facts, even in the public service.

“The NYSC must, therefore, not allow its reputation to be dragged in the mud,” the PDP stated.