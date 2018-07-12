The Sun News
12th July 2018 - Don't cover up, PDP cautions Corps
12th July 2018 - Wike condemns attack on Fayose, berates APC-led FG
12th July 2018 - SON gives Dangote Cement new quality certification
12th July 2018 - Messi behind Ronaldo move
12th July 2018 - Letter: INEC can’t help you, APC replies R-APC
12th July 2018 - APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – Southern CPC
12th July 2018 - Plateau Assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader
12th July 2018 - Why FIFA won’t ban Nigeria – Dalung
12th July 2018 - Ishaku, others condemn attack on Taraba communities
12th July 2018 - EFCC urges Nigerians to take over anti-corruption war
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to cover the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun’s alleged Exemption Certifcation forgery.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that there are signs the Presidency is reportedly mounting pressure on the NYSC management to cover up for Adeosun.

The party said Nigerians are closely monitoring the the NYSC especially as the public is aware of pressure on its management to announce a misplacement of relevant files, so as to scuttle investigation into the certificate forgery scandal.

“The NYSC must, therefore, know that its reputation is at stake as Nigerians are already agitated over the questionable delay in coming out with an answer on a direct issue; which requires a simple computer or even manual file check, at its headquarters.

“Indeed, a simple process of matching the serial numbering, date and authorising signature on Mrs. Adeosun’s certificate does not require a lengthy investigation or the current shenanigan going on at the NYSC headquarters.

“NYSC is advised to have in mind that in this age of global Information Communication Technology (ICT), there is nothing anybody can do to suppress or distort facts, even in the public service.

“The NYSC must, therefore, not allow its reputation to be dragged in the mud,” the PDP stated.

