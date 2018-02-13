Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

• Demand probe of ex-governor

All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Edo State, under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party not to consider former governor, Adams Oshiuomhole for any board appointment allocated to the state.

The youths, who demanded the cancellation of the January 24, 2018 affirmative primaries that produced Oshiuomhole as leader of the party, also canvassed a probe of the former governor for alleged corruption.

The petition entitled: ‘Arbitrary and Undemocratic Actions of APC in Edo State under the leadership of Oshiuomhole’, was signed by Destiny Oviasu, Abu Umoru and Odianosen Monday, APC leaders in Edo South, Edo North and Edo Central respectively.

The APC youths also gave president Buhari and the leadership of the party 14 days ultimatum within which to comply or face mass action.

The group alleged that Buhari had been preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the former governor.

The youths said the former governor and those they referred to as ‘his hand-picked loyalists in the state executive’, have consistently violated the constitution of the APC with ‘reckless impunity and without restraint’.

They alleged that the former governor also stampeded Governor Godwin Obaseki to appoint him leader of the party in the state and demanded immediate commencement of investigation by the EFCC on the corruption petitions against Oshiomhole and cancellation of the January 24, 2018 coerced and masterminded affirmative primaries that produced him.

The APC leaders gave the following as part of their demands; immediate commencement of investigation by EFCC on the corruption petition sent by Kola and Bishop Osadolor; rejection/denouncement of Oshiomhole as the APC caucus leader in Edo state; cancellation of the January 24, 2018 coerced and masterminded affirmative primaries.

The group also demanded a firm promise from the president that Oshiomhole would not be considered for any position in his cabinet or in his campaign offices.

It also canvassed re-instatement of elected executive members from ward to state level that were said to have illegally been removed from their offices on trumped up charges.

While alleging mutilation of membership register by agents allegedly loyal to Oshiomhole, the group demanded the suspension of the planned congress in the state until a proper investigation was carried out.

They also alleged that Oshiomhole may have negotiated to work with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Third Force in the next presidential election in his desperation to evade prosecution and urged Buhari to urgently investigate the former governor.

The APC youths said: “The unity of the party is under serious threat if the demands were not met so as to appease the large numbers of unhappy leaders and members in the state.’’

They also threatened to deploy every legal means, including mass protest to achieve sanctity, sanity and democratic practices in Edo State APC.