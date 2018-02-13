The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari
13th February 2018 - State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson
13th February 2018 - 5.5m pupils to benefit in school feeding –FG
13th February 2018 - New VC to make Unilag best in research
13th February 2018 - NOUN best student reveals his secret
13th February 2018 - Oxfam’s deputy CEO resigns over charity’s prostitution scandal
13th February 2018 - WAFU Cup: Super Falcons land in Abidjan
13th February 2018 - Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of Oye-Ekiti varsity
13th February 2018 - Ajimobi swears in Customary Court of Appeal president, new HoS
13th February 2018 - Salisu Yusuf takes over Dream Team
Home / National / Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

— 13th February 2018

• Demand probe of ex-governor

All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Edo State, under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party not to consider former governor, Adams Oshiuomhole for any board appointment allocated to the state.

The youths, who demanded the cancellation of the January 24, 2018 affirmative primaries that produced Oshiuomhole as leader of the party, also canvassed a probe of the former governor for alleged corruption.

The petition entitled: ‘Arbitrary and Undemocratic Actions of APC in Edo State under the leadership of Oshiuomhole’, was signed by Destiny Oviasu, Abu Umoru and Odianosen Monday, APC leaders in Edo South, Edo North and Edo Central respectively.

The APC youths also gave president Buhari and the leadership of the party 14 days ultimatum within which to comply or face mass action.

The group alleged that Buhari had been preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the former governor.

The youths said the former governor and those they referred to as ‘his hand-picked loyalists in the state executive’, have consistently violated the constitution of the APC with ‘reckless impunity and without restraint’.

They alleged that the former governor also stampeded Governor Godwin Obaseki to appoint him leader of the party in the state and demanded immediate commencement of investigation by the EFCC on the corruption petitions against Oshiomhole and cancellation of the January 24, 2018 coerced and masterminded affirmative primaries that produced him.

The APC leaders gave the following as part of their demands; immediate commencement of investigation by EFCC on the corruption petition sent by Kola and Bishop Osadolor; rejection/denouncement of Oshiomhole as the APC caucus leader in Edo state; cancellation of the January 24, 2018 coerced and masterminded affirmative primaries.

The group also demanded a firm promise from the president that Oshiomhole would not be considered for any position in his cabinet or in his campaign offices.

It also canvassed re-instatement of elected executive members from ward to state level that were said to have illegally been removed from their offices on trumped up charges.

While alleging mutilation of membership register by agents allegedly loyal to Oshiomhole, the group demanded the suspension of the planned congress in the state until a proper investigation was carried out.

They also alleged that Oshiomhole may have negotiated to work with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Third Force in the next presidential election in his desperation to evade prosecution and urged Buhari to urgently investigate the former governor.

The APC youths said: “The unity of the party is under serious threat if the demands were not met so as to appease the large numbers of unhappy leaders and members in the state.’’

They also threatened to deploy every legal means, including mass protest to achieve sanctity, sanity and democratic practices in Edo State APC.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

— 13th February 2018

• Demand probe of ex-governor All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Edo State, under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party not to consider former governor, Adams Oshiuomhole for any board appointment allocated to the state. The youths, who demanded the cancellation…

  • Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of Oye-Ekiti varsity

    — 13th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has written to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the renaming of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) as Adeyinka Adebayo University, after military governor of defunct Western Region, the late General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo. Adebayo died last year and was buried on May 20, 2017, at…

  • Ajimobi swears in Customary Court of Appeal president, new HoS

    — 13th February 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday swore in a pioneer President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Solomon Akinteye, and a new Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Olawumi Ogunesan, who was until her appointment the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. The separate ceremonies were held one after…

  • Ambode approves construction of pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop

    — 13th February 2018

    • Extends Oshodi-Int’l Airport road Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop. The non-availability of a bridge at the ever-busy bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway had, in the past, caused many accidents and claimed many lives. Ambode also announced the extension of…

  • Senate, unending subsidy probe

    — 13th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja   Until the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo came into power in 1999, the phrase, fuel subsidy appears alien to Nigerians. Obasanjo introduced subsidy regime when he jerked up the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in October, 2003. Since then, it has been from one controversy to another. The Nigerian National…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share