The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Don’t conduct Anambra Central election, Ekwunife, lawyer tell INEC
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics
23rd November 2017 - Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return
23rd November 2017 - Ndigbo and self-determination
23rd November 2017 - Ekiti: When US envoy came calling
23rd November 2017 - Obi should congratulate Obiano on his victory –Rev Obimma
23rd November 2017 - Buhari sets up commitee to audit recovered loot
23rd November 2017 - JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 
23rd November 2017 - Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa
23rd November 2017 - PDP must take back power in 2019 –Jonathan
Home / National / Don’t conduct Anambra Central election, Ekwunife, lawyer tell INEC

Don’t conduct Anambra Central election, Ekwunife, lawyer tell INEC

— 23rd November 2017

By Kenechukwu Madukaife

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has been advised not to conduct rerun election in Anambra Central Senatorial District, as there are pending court cases on the matter.

Making the call are Senator Uche Ekwunife and Barrister Onyinyechi Okeke, who said until the cases were decided at the Supreme Court it will be hasty to conduct election in the senatorial zone.

The Court of Appeal on Monday ordered the INEC to conduct election in Anambra Central zone within 90 days.

The Anambra Central senatorial seat, which was won by Senator Ekwunife in 2015, was nullified by the Court of Appeal, with an order for a rerun election. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had gone to court to challenge the order excluding it from the rerun.

Speaking on the latest Court of Appeal order, Ekwunife said the pending cases have to be dispensed with before the Anambra Central election would be conducted.

She faulted the earlier Court of Appeal judgment nullifying her election, saying she had emerged from a primary election of the PDP, which also produced Senators Andy Ubah and Stella Oduah, whose elections were upheld by the courts.

The former lawmaker said it was unfair for the Appeal Court justices to singled her election out for cancellation, while others who also emerged from the same PDP primaries were upheld.

She said the Appeal Court was wrong in its judgment, as the Supreme Court had earlier decided that a member of another political party cannot challenge the outcome of another party’s primaries, which, according to her, was what Chief Victor Umeh’s case was about.

Ekwunife said she would continue to cry out as what the Appeal Court did was “pure injustice.”

Also asking the INEC to stay action on the Anambra Central election, Barr Okeke said some cases were still pending in various courts.

According to her, it would be unfair if INEC does not wait for the determination of the cases by the courts.

She listed the pending cases as Dr. Obiora Okonkwo versus the PDP, with suit number, FHC/ABJ/ 1092/2014, at the Federal High Court, Abuja; Comrade Anoyo Nweke versus INEC, with suit number FHC/AWK/CS/16/2016, at the Federal High Court, Awka and, PDP versus Sir Victor Umeh & others at the Supreme Court; and Umeh versus PDP, with suit number CA/A/60/2016 in Court  of Appeal.

Others are INEC versus PDP, with suit number CA/A1165/2016 at the Appeal Court and All Progressives Congress and Anor versus INEC, with number CA/A/314/2017, also in Appeal Court.

Okeke said: “As is clearly evident from the listed cases, INEC is a named party in all the matters and would be directly bound by the decisions of the respective courts. It would, therefore, be inappropriate to preempt the decision of the courts in these cases by proceeding with any election prior to a final determination of these action. This would invariably result in a situation where INEC, through its conduct, will be foisting a Fait Accompli on the courts and rendering the court judgments nugatory.

“Consequently, in light of the foregoing, and given INEC’s constitutional responsibility to determine the timing and conduct of general elections, we hereby respectfully request that INEC hold off on scheduling any election in Anambra Central Senatorial District pending the determination of these lawsuits.

“To do otherwise would be to create a situation whereby INEC, an agency of the Federal Government, would be perceived as impugning the jurisdiction of the courts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by foisting a situation of helplessness on the courts.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t conduct Anambra Central election, Ekwunife, lawyer tell INEC

— 23rd November 2017

By Kenechukwu Madukaife The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has been advised not to conduct rerun election in Anambra Central Senatorial District, as there are pending court cases on the matter. Making the call are Senator Uche Ekwunife and Barrister Onyinyechi Okeke, who said until the cases were decided at the Supreme Court it will be…

  • 2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Freedom Nwali The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi was recently quoted to have “wished” President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election. Umahi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, has frantically set the ball rolling for President Buhari’s eventual second term re-election, to the consternation of his political party. Incidentally, Umahi…

  • Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who were re-elected last Saturday for a second term, have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Wife of the late member who represented…

  • Ekiti: When US envoy came calling

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Adesina Wahab The July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti State is months away but the gladiators, especially in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have started serious groundwork. The election is attracting attention because of some factors. Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose, who is also chairman, PDP Governors’…

  • Obi should congratulate Obiano on his victory –Rev Obimma

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo Rev. Emmanuel Obimma known in the local parlance as Ebube-Muonso, is a Catholic Priest in the Archdiocese of Onitsha and the spiritual leader of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministries, Uke, Anambra State. He speaks on the need for the legislature to come up with laws that would criminalise the buying and selling of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share