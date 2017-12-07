Don’t compromise on anti-corruption fight, varsity don tells Buhari

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

A Professor of International Study and Diplomacy in the University of Benin, Prof. Eddy Eragbe, on Thursday, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, not to compromise on his anti corruption fight, saying if he fails, it will be the greatest disaster that would befall this country.

Prof. Eragbe made the assertion in Benin-City, the Edo State capital, on Thursday, while delivering the Keynote address at an event organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), for the formation of vanguard against corruption, to mark the World anti-corruption Day.

In his words, “Corruption has become a cankerworm in Nigeria today. But I can see some improvement in the activities of the ICPC and the EfCC.

“I want to advise President Muhammadu Buhari not to compromise his fight against corruption. It will be the greatest tragedy to befall this country, if he should compromise,” Eragbe said.

He described corruption as a product of moral, mental and spiritual poverty that hampers emotional and intellectual development.

He said that the two organs of government saddled with the investigation of corrupt cases, the ICPC and the EfCC, are too weak and are manipulative to the executive arms of the government.

“If these bodies are independent, that they are not answerable to anyone, [they will perform better],” he said.

The University Don alleged that monies recovered from looters have sometimes been re-looted by those who’s custody they were.

He noted that it is sad that the government​ of Switzerland had to reach an agreement with the Federal Government to have knowledge of and supervise the projects the over $300 million Abacha loot will be used for, before it will be released.

“It is now global knowledge that recovered looted money are re-looted by government officials. So, the world no longer trust us again,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, Oghara, Prof. Austin Anigala, lauded the initiative by ICPC.

Anigala called on students to key into the anti corruption drive of the ICPC

In his remark, Governor Godwin Obaseki said it was fit and timely to bring students into the consciousness of the drive to get rid of corruption in Edo state and our country Nigeria.

Governor Obaseki, who was represented by a Special Assistant, Dr. (Mrs.) Doris Ayanka-Imalele, disclosed that his administration has already established a blueprint for eradication of all manner of corruption in the State.

“This programme is a strategic step to assist the state in making the students become partners in the government’s drive to wipe out corruption in all segments of the population in the State

“I believe that this initiative of ICPC will go a long way in creating the much needed awareness of all, especially students, to join in the crusade of eradication of corruption,” Obaseki said.

In his Goodwill message, the Executive Director of Independent Communications Network, publishers of TheNEWS/P.M. NEWS, Mr. Kunle Ajibade, gave assurances of support of the organization to the anti corruption drive of ICPC.

Ajibade, who was represented by the Edo/Delta states correspondent​, Jethro Ibileke, noted that TheNEWS and its sister paper, P.M. NEWS were founded on integrity.

“Today, corruption has found its way into the family, religion, educational institutions, and the government. If the youths are leaders of tomorrow, then, it is very important that they take the front seat in the fight against corruption,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, the State Commissioner of ICPC, Mr. Olukile Olusesan, said the program is significantly targeted at students of tertiary institutions.

“We are here today to ginger a student-led network against corruption. We are here to kick-start a social transformation mechanism that will produce useful, responsible, responsive and productive adults.

“Corruption is evil. The effects are evident everywhere in the country. There is urgent need for a determinate action. There is need for every Nigerian to be actively involved in the fight against corruption.

“We should all remember that our destiny is in our hands. If we do not jointly kill corruption, corruption has a murderous capacity to kill Nigeria,” Olukile said.