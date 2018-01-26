The Sun News
Latest
26th January 2018 - Don’t come to Kano for now, Police tell Kwankwaso
26th January 2018 - Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari good for democracy – APC Scandinavia
26th January 2018 - No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies
26th January 2018 - World Economic Forum: Trump speaks at Davos
26th January 2018 - Suspected herdsmen kill 8, injure 10 persons in Plateau
26th January 2018 - China calls for early resumption of political dialogue on Korean Peninsula
26th January 2018 - How Ambode’s aide, Deji Tinubu died
26th January 2018 - Ambode mourns Deji Tinubu’s death
26th January 2018 - NUJ moves to recover Mowe land
26th January 2018 - Benue killings: Only justice can make me keep quiet –Ortom
Home / Cover / National / Don’t come to Kano for now, Police tell Kwankwaso

Don’t come to Kano for now, Police tell Kwankwaso

— 26th January 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Police in Kano State has advised a former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to shelve his planned visit to the state reporedly scheduled for Tuesday, next week.

The police claimed it’s advise came on the heels of  a negative intelligence report. Kwankwaso is a current senator from the state at the National Assembly.

In a press conference held in Kano, on Friday, Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, warned that the law would take its course if Kwankwaso failed to adhere to the police advice.

According to him, although the Senator had the constitutional rights of association, assembly and movement, the police had received credible information indicative of the fact that the visit would undermine public peace and security.

In his words: “Credible information at the disposal of the Command reveals that the proposed visit has generated palpable fears in the minds of the people of Kano State.

“There is apprehension amongst the general populace and the tendency to hijack the visit by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants cannot be wished away” he added.

According to the Kano Police boss, there was, therefore, the urgent need to nip the problem in the bud, adding that the primary responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force was to protect life and property

“Therefore, any action or inaction by any person or group of persons that may jeopardize the relative peace the state is currently enjoying must be averted, ”he stated.

“ It is the candid advice of the Command that such a visit to the state should be shelved by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso until the tension generated by the planned visit is doused and security threat neutralized.

It would be recalled that the former governor, who is at political crossroads with the ruling APC government in the state, had scheduled his historical constituency visit to the state for Tuesday, January 30, with the intention to hold a rally with his supporter in Tambutawa town on his way to the state capital.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t come to Kano for now, Police tell Kwankwaso

— 26th January 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Police in Kano State has advised a former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to shelve his planned visit to the state reporedly scheduled for Tuesday, next week. The police claimed it’s advise came on the heels of  a negative intelligence report. Kwankwaso is a current senator from the state…

  • Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari good for democracy – APC Scandinavia

    — 26th January 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), Scandinavia chapter, says the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari is good for the nation’s democracy. Obasanjo in the letter had advised Buhari to consider a deserved rest at this point in time, considering his age – essentially suggesting the President not contest for…

  • No thanks! Anambra rejects cattle colonies

    — 26th January 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu The Anambra State House of Assembly has said that the state would not cede any part of its territory to Fulani herdsmen as colony for cattle. The House, which in plenary rejected the proposal for the establishment of colonies for cattle headers in the state, said the state cannot approve of the project as…

  • World Economic Forum: Trump speaks at Davos

    — 26th January 2018

    Associated Press | The Latest on President Donald Trump’s attendance at the World Economic Forum (all times local): 2:40 p.m. President Donald Trump is airing his long-running critique of the news media at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump says during a question-and-answer session with the forum’s founder that it wasn’t until he became…

  • Suspected herdsmen kill 8, injure 10 persons in Plateau

    — 26th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Eight persons were killed and 10  others injured, on Thursday night, by suspected Fulani herdsmen who launched fresh attack on Jabu-Maingo village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily sun gathered that the attack which took placed at about 9:00pm also left 20 houses burnt with foodstuff and property ward…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share