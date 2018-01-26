Don’t come to Kano for now, Police tell Kwankwaso

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Police in Kano State has advised a former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to shelve his planned visit to the state reporedly scheduled for Tuesday, next week.

The police claimed it’s advise came on the heels of a negative intelligence report. Kwankwaso is a current senator from the state at the National Assembly.

In a press conference held in Kano, on Friday, Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, warned that the law would take its course if Kwankwaso failed to adhere to the police advice.

According to him, although the Senator had the constitutional rights of association, assembly and movement, the police had received credible information indicative of the fact that the visit would undermine public peace and security.

In his words: “Credible information at the disposal of the Command reveals that the proposed visit has generated palpable fears in the minds of the people of Kano State.

“There is apprehension amongst the general populace and the tendency to hijack the visit by some disgruntled politicians or miscreants cannot be wished away” he added.

According to the Kano Police boss, there was, therefore, the urgent need to nip the problem in the bud, adding that the primary responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force was to protect life and property

“Therefore, any action or inaction by any person or group of persons that may jeopardize the relative peace the state is currently enjoying must be averted, ”he stated.

“ It is the candid advice of the Command that such a visit to the state should be shelved by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso until the tension generated by the planned visit is doused and security threat neutralized.

It would be recalled that the former governor, who is at political crossroads with the ruling APC government in the state, had scheduled his historical constituency visit to the state for Tuesday, January 30, with the intention to hold a rally with his supporter in Tambutawa town on his way to the state capital.