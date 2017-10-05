Don’t break Nigeria, Abdusalami, Danjuma, Nwachukwu, others beg youths

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
Former head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged Nigerian youths to build on the legacies of the founding fathers to ensure the country does not break up.
He said the country’s diversity must be positively explored by all for its continued existence.
Abubakar spoke yesterday at the official launch of Emeka Anyaoku’s Institute of International Studies and Diplomacy, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State. The event was attended by former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, former education minister, Oby Ezekwesili and the state governor, Willie Obiano, among others.
The former military ruler underscored the importance of peace and unity for any society that desires meaningful growth and development and said the various agitations across the country would further tear the country apart.
“We must allow peace to reign without which development would be impossible. Altogether, there is strength in diversity. All hands must be on deck to make our great Nigeria greater,” he said.
Former chief of army staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, described the present agitation for restructuring of the country as a good idea. He, however, it should not be pursued with violence. While stressing on the need for a unified country, he said it would be abominable for one to seek passport and visa to travel to another part of the country.
Also speaking, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, who chaired the occasion, said nothing was wrong with restructuring, but advised it must be implemented without violence.
He noted that Nigeria, which he described as wonderful, had witnessed only a civil war and urged the youths not to allow it to disintegrate.
Nwachukwu described Anyaoku as a man with great wisdom, whose immense advice had been of benefit to him.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, said the diplomatic service of Anyaoku informed the decision to name the institution after him.
Responding, the celebrant, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said he was humbled by the encomiums showered on him by the dignitaries present at the occasion. He expressed appreciation to the university for the honour conferred on him in his lifetime.
He said he devoted over 50 years of his lifetime to international service, promoting cordial relationships between nations, resolving political crisis as well as tackling global challenges, including climate change and terrorism.
Anyaoku, however, noted that his major challenge had been his inability to document his personal papers like his predecessors in the Commonwealth and said the institute had provided the platform for him to accomplish same.
“I am glad that Nnamdi Azikiwe University has provided the opportunity for me to deposit personal papers and books I have written.” he said.
There is nothing call breaking-up of the political name nigeria- those names using the words are illiterates who do not care about the natives existence securities in 21st century world, those who built their existence securities on the political name nigeria and failed to build their existence securities base on their biological backgrounds as natives on their native lands. As I already said, the only thing that exists is Disintegration from the political name nigeria- which Igbos of the five south east states have done under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Those who decide for Disintegration, disintegrates, others can keep the political name nigeria and remain part of the undemocratic illiterate caliphate empire and ideology. On the other hands, there is nothing call youths, elders, stakeholder etc. We are all adults in this, with sense of reason, responsibilities, obligation, every native is a stakeholder and exercises his or her stake democratically. Biafra is now a Sovereign State with interim government. The enemy will vacate Biafran Territorial Sovereign State bleeding death or alive- within the coming days. As I already said, only God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states guarantees Igbos existence securities worldwide. God Is With Us!!!
Anyaoku is ignorant of the fact that this is 21st century world with developments and advancements that are unknown to him in international politicts, relations etc. The said commonwealth concept he served is a farce. One of the instruments used against African developments and advancements, by so so doing, he Anyaoku worked against African developments and advancements- he should not be proud of the said paper presented in a Biafran university. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states as the hope of black man, will fulfill its obligations to African developments and advancements in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!?