Don’t blame Moses for Spurs’ defeat –Conte

Monica Iheakam

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte has absolved Super Eagles striker, Victor Moses of any blames after their 3-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspurs.

Moses assisted Alvaro Morata’s first goal for Chelsea but lost possession of the ball close to his 18- yard box which Christian Eriksen intercepted to equalize for Spurs.

The home defeat saw Chelsea slipped eight points behind Spurs and the top four.

Conte also bemoaned his side’s poor finishings insisting that it cost them against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“I was a footballer, it can happen where you lose the ball. It’s not the time to put responsibility on a player. We must be in this situation together.”

“The goal at the end of the first half it wasn’t good for us and our confidence,” Conte told BBC Sport. “We deserved to go in 2-0 up but football is this and Eriksen scored a fantastic goal.

“Second half we tried to score again but Tottenham have been more clinical than us. In this season we are not so clinical and then we lost the game.

When asked whether Chelsea could still finish in the top four, he continued: “For sure we lost a great chance today to reduce the gap with Tottenham. There are seven games to go and we have to do our best until the end. At the end of the season you finish in the position you deserve.”