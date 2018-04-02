The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Don’t blame Moses for Spurs’ defeat –Conte
2nd April 2018 - Rohr wary of Croatia’s world class midfield
2nd April 2018 - Kayode scores on Shakhtar debut
2nd April 2018 - The herdsmen killings
2nd April 2018 - Development strides in Lagos
2nd April 2018 - Privatisation and the Nigerian economy
2nd April 2018 - Dapchi rescue and the nemesis of propaganda
2nd April 2018 - The CBN’s stress test for banks
2nd April 2018 - SIPs’ N500bn targeted at human capital devt, says FG
2nd April 2018 - VAIDS:  FG may extend deadline as pressure mounts from OPS, states
Home / Sports / Don’t blame Moses for Spurs’ defeat –Conte

Don’t blame Moses for Spurs’ defeat –Conte

— 2nd April 2018

Monica Iheakam

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte has absolved Super Eagles striker, Victor Moses of any blames after their 3-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspurs.

Moses assisted Alvaro Morata’s first goal for Chelsea but lost possession of the ball close to his 18- yard box which Christian Eriksen intercepted to equalize for Spurs.

The home defeat saw Chelsea slipped eight points behind Spurs and the top four.

Conte also bemoaned his side’s poor finishings insisting that it cost them against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“I was a footballer, it can happen where you lose the ball. It’s not the time to put responsibility on a player. We must be in this situation together.”

“The goal at the end of the first half it wasn’t good for us and our confidence,” Conte told BBC Sport. “We deserved to go in 2-0 up but football is this and Eriksen scored a fantastic goal.

“Second half we tried to score again but Tottenham have been more clinical than us. In this season we are not so clinical and then we lost the game.

When asked whether Chelsea could still finish in the top four, he continued: “For sure we lost a great chance today to reduce the gap with Tottenham. There are seven games to go and we have to do our best until the end. At the end of the season you finish in the position you deserve.”

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SIPs’ N500bn targeted at human capital devt, says FG

— 2nd April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja  The Federal Government has reeled out the numerous benefits inherent in its N500 billion Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) aimed at human capital development. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, while speaking at the 10th Bola Ahmed Tinubu colloquium in Lagos, said seven million pupils are being fed a meal daily in 22 states.  He added that 200,000…

  • VAIDS:  FG may extend deadline as pressure mounts from OPS, states

    — 2nd April 2018

    …Insists tax evaders risk prosecution, property seizure Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, at the weekend confirmed that the Federal Government is currently reviewing the requests by states and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) for an extension of the tax amnesty programme, the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).  The tax amnesty programme, which…

  • Promasidor partners empower 54 to stem malnutrition 

    — 2nd April 2018

    Steve Agbota Promasidor Nigeria Limited has donated various products to Empower 54 Project in support of its programme aimed at eradicating malnutrition among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria. The donation, which took place last week, would in no small measure help to boost the worthy initiative of the organisation, which is at the forefront…

  • Range Rover out with first full-size luxury SUV coupé

    — 2nd April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 Nearly 50 years ago, Land Rover created the luxury SUV sector with the introduction of the Range Rover. Now it’s defining a new genre with the world’s first full-size luxury SUV coupé: the limited-edition two-door Range Rover SV Coupé. Created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations, SV Coupé is…

  • All-new Hyundai Accent flaunts fresh safety technologies

    — 2nd April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 Building on the strengths of previous models with Hyundai’s latest design and engineering innovations, Hyundai has officially launched the fifth generation of the popular Accent small car in Africa and the Middle East markets. Highlights of the new model include a completely new exterior design and comfortable high-tech interior. More efficient…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share