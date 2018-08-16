Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead the conduct of primaries of different for the 2019 general elections, youths in Bayelsa State have been warned not to fall to the antics of politicians bent in using them as instruments of destabilisation during the period.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa when executives of the National Union of Ogbia Students paid him a courtesy visit.

The commissioner also said some politicians would use the energy and resourcefulness of youths to win elections and thereafter abandon them till another 4 years.

He, therefore, charged the students not to fall for that usual gimmick but mobilize support for aspirants who have done creditable well for their people.

Iworiso-Markson told the students to peacefully conducted themselves during the elections, insisting that their “lives are more important to the ambition of a desperate politician”.

“Let me thank you for coming and for taking up the sensitization to curb the rampaging issue of cultism, abuse of alcohol and drug addiction.

“It is imperative to curb this menace as well as proffer possible solutions needed. I endorse the programme and affirm my total support. This is because the rate of cultism and other social vices in Ogbia is alarming.

“There is a general break down in the family and when you have a broken home, social vices are inevitable. So we will address the problem from the root because we don’t want any Ogbia child to die due to cultism again”.

Earlier, Leader of the Ogbia Students Union, Comrade Damini Noel Patrick, commended the Restoration Government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for the development of Bayelsa State, especially Ogbia local government area.

He listed some of the projects to include the construction of Imiringi Bridge which is 90% completed and Opume bridge which is also 90% completed, internal roads, among others.

Comrade Damini also appreciated the commissioner for his enormous contributions towards the development of Ogbia kingdom and the youths in particular and prayed God to continue to bless him.

“The Ogbia students are really proud of you for piloting the affairs of the Restoration Government in this ministry gallantly. And we are strongly behind you. “We are here to talk about our upcoming program.

“There is a saying that if you want to harvest for a year then you should plant rice, if you want to harvest for 10 years you should plant tress but if you want to invest for hundred years then educate a child. And education to us is path to success.