Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told— 16th August 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Ahead the conduct of primaries of different for the 2019 general elections, youths in Bayelsa State have been warned not to fall to the antics of politicians bent in using them as instruments of destabilisation during the period.
Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa when executives of the National Union of Ogbia Students paid him a courtesy visit.
The commissioner also said some politicians would use the energy and resourcefulness of youths to win elections and thereafter abandon them till another 4 years.
He, therefore, charged the students not to fall for that usual gimmick but mobilize support for aspirants who have done creditable well for their people.
Iworiso-Markson told the students to peacefully conducted themselves during the elections, insisting that their “lives are more important to the ambition of a desperate politician”.
READ ALSO: How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.
“Let me thank you for coming and for taking up the sensitization to curb the rampaging issue of cultism, abuse of alcohol and drug addiction.
“It is imperative to curb this menace as well as proffer possible solutions needed. I endorse the programme and affirm my total support. This is because the rate of cultism and other social vices in Ogbia is alarming.
“There is a general break down in the family and when you have a broken home, social vices are inevitable. So we will address the problem from the root because we don’t want any Ogbia child to die due to cultism again”.
Earlier, Leader of the Ogbia Students Union, Comrade Damini Noel Patrick, commended the Restoration Government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for the development of Bayelsa State, especially Ogbia local government area.
He listed some of the projects to include the construction of Imiringi Bridge which is 90% completed and Opume bridge which is also 90% completed, internal roads, among others.
READ ALSO: Bayelsa govt reduces state TV mast for Cargo airport, suspends operations temporarily
Comrade Damini also appreciated the commissioner for his enormous contributions towards the development of Ogbia kingdom and the youths in particular and prayed God to continue to bless him.
“The Ogbia students are really proud of you for piloting the affairs of the Restoration Government in this ministry gallantly. And we are strongly behind you. “We are here to talk about our upcoming program.
“There is a saying that if you want to harvest for a year then you should plant rice, if you want to harvest for 10 years you should plant tress but if you want to invest for hundred years then educate a child. And education to us is path to success.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Jobs: Recruitment’ll be on merit – Bayelsa govt.14th August 2018
-
Dickson takes Restructuring crusade to OAU9th July 2018
-
Latest
Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told— 16th August 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ahead the conduct of primaries of different for the 2019 general elections, youths in Bayelsa State have been warned not to fall to the antics of politicians bent in using them as instruments of destabilisation during the period. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa when executives of…
-
Civil servants protests poor welfare, slash in Sallah bonus, others— 16th August 2018
• ground at activities federal secretariat Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Federal Civil servants on Wednesday embarked on peaceful protest over poor welfare, lack of training and working materials and slash in Sallah bonus at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja. The protest which held at Block A of the secretariat as senior members of staff were hindered by…
-
How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.— 16th August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government, on Wednesday, disclosed its strategy of ensuring industrial harmony even when workers in 21 out of the 25 council area are being several months of salary arrears. The government said it has been proactive by promptly releasing funds due to the councils as soon as such funds were…
-
Bayelsa govt reduces state TV mast for Cargo airport, suspends operations temporarily— 16th August 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has visited the Niger Delta Television (NDTV) to inspect ongoing works on the station’s mast as part of preparations for a test flight of the Cargo airport. The mast is being reduced to 300 feet in order to pave way for the commencement…
-
Ekiti killings: Police begin mass raid of criminal hideouts— 16th August 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Following the incessant killings being experienced in Ekiti State in recent times, the state police command has begun mass raid of black spots across the 133 towns to dislodge criminals. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed, gave the directive, on Tuesday, sequel to the shooting of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, former Personal Assistant…
-
Entertainment
Demolition notice: Ayefele’s house contravenes planning laws – Oyo govt— 16th August 2018
The demolition notice posted on the Music House on the orders of the Oyo State Government on Monday gave the owners three days to vacate the building… Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government, yesterday, explained that its decision to demolish the Music House at Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, which houses Fresh FM 105.9 established by the…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Super highway, super headache— 14th August 2018
According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park – Cross River government in trouble over non-payment of compensation Judex Okoro, Calabar Cross River State in the last couple of years has been…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Nigerians knock police over detention of journalist— 16th August 2018
“The NUJ condemns in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe, by the police and his detention at the facility of the SARS in Abuja.” • NUJ, lawyers, activists, others demand reporter’s immediate release Job Osazuwa From journalists, activists, lawyers and other concerned Nigerians, it has been a barrage…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Forced migration goes round— 16th August 2018
Forced or benevolent migrations are all human manageable problems and require human solution as the sun or the moon enable such solutions. Victor C. Ariole After the Second World War the suffering in Europe orchestrated migration to Australia and it was highly selective and it was not different from the current seemingly malevolent migration seen…
Columnists
-
A professional in the saddle— 16th August 2018
For Bafarawa, one of the reasons why many who delve into politics and governance in Nigeria fail is because they are not professional politicians. Amanze Obi I have been on the trail of the campaigns of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa since he stepped out to vie for the office of the President in the 2019 general…
-
This is a war of brains and protoplasm— 16th August 2018
Could it be that the defecting former governor and current APC chairman both fit this “mass of protoplasm” bill? Jimanze Ego-Alowes Nigerian public commentators are usually obsessed with the leadership question. A related matter, therefore, is the issue of leadership recruitment. However, as is often, we fail to pay attention to the finer details, the…
-
Result of incompetence— 16th August 2018
Lawal Daura’s gross incompetence was further exposed when it was learnt that he never discussed the National Assembly operation with any of his deputies. Ben Okezie The Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to come to terms with the sack of its Director General, Lawal Musa Daura by the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo….
-
Destiny and prayer (3)— 15th August 2018
Destinies are changed and reshaped at the meeting and parting point of destiny in the council of the inner chambers of the divine. Nathan Uzorma Protus “God has truly delivered me from the shackles of darkness. My two sons were for no reason struck with the spirit of madness in their different schools of higher…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (4) – restitution— 15th August 2018
My advice to the G.O. and the other clergy preaching restitution is for them to continue praying for God’s forgiveness for going against His orders Sina Adedipe I was shocked to the marrow the day a member of one of the three foremost Pentecostal churches in the country told me of the restitution policy of…
-
If I were Saraki…— 15th August 2018
If you listen to Oshiomhole pontificating about how Saraki took APC’s crown to PDP, you would almost think that the APC made Saraki Senate President. Steve Nwosu Anybody who bought the cock and bull story about the federal government banning codeine and Tramadol obviously did not watch the two political rallies that held in Akwa Ibom…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today (3)— 15th August 2018
I wrote all these more than three years ago. Events have since proved me right. I was, indeed, a Nostradamus, the man who saw tomorrow. Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL This week, we shall continue and conclude with our seminal discourse and analysis of the many factors that threw the APC into its present political turmoil,…
-
Excellence in technological skills— 14th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor There is something highly uplifting about the triumph of five Nigerian school girls at the World Technovation Challenge held in San Francisco, the United States, just last week. All five girls who snatched the gold medal in the competition are students of a secondary school in Onitsha. Their winning entry was a mobile…
-
The amazons are coming— 14th August 2018
More Amazons are knocking at the door of presidential politics. At least five women on different party platforms are taking their wares on the road. Ray Ekpu Mrs. Sarah Jubril has entered the history books as the first woman in the Fourth Republic to seek, in a semi-serious manner, to be the President of Nigeria….
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply