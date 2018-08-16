– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told
16th August 2018 - Civil servants protests poor welfare, slash in Sallah bonus, others
16th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses PDP of plans to rig poll
16th August 2018 - How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.
16th August 2018 - Bayelsa govt reduces state TV mast for Cargo airport, suspends operations temporarily
16th August 2018 - Ekiti killings: Police begin mass raid of criminal hideouts
16th August 2018 - Nigerians knock police over detention of journalist
16th August 2018 - el-Rufai presents over N155b budget for 2019
16th August 2018 - Benue govt. accuses EFCC of persecution
16th August 2018 - Northern groups split over Saraki, Oshiomhole, Akpabio
Home / National / Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told
BAYELSA

Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told

— 16th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead the conduct of primaries of different for the 2019 general elections, youths in Bayelsa State have been warned not to fall to the antics of politicians bent in using them as instruments of destabilisation during the period.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa when executives of the National Union of Ogbia Students paid him a courtesy visit.

The commissioner also said some politicians would use the energy and resourcefulness of youths to win elections and thereafter abandon them till another 4 years.

He, therefore, charged the students not to fall for that usual gimmick but mobilize support for aspirants who have done creditable well for their people.

Iworiso-Markson told the students to peacefully conducted themselves during the elections, insisting that their “lives are more important to the ambition of a desperate politician”.

READ ALSO: How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.

“Let me thank you for coming and for taking up the sensitization to curb the rampaging issue of cultism, abuse of alcohol and drug addiction.

“It is imperative to curb this menace as well as proffer possible solutions needed. I endorse the programme and affirm my total support. This is because the rate of cultism and other social vices in Ogbia is alarming.

“There is a general break down in the family and when you have a broken home, social vices are inevitable. So we will address the problem from the root because we don’t want any Ogbia child to die due to cultism again”.

Earlier, Leader of the Ogbia Students Union, Comrade Damini Noel Patrick, commended the Restoration Government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for the development of Bayelsa State, especially Ogbia local government area.

He listed some of the projects to include the construction of Imiringi Bridge which is 90% completed and Opume bridge which is also 90% completed, internal roads, among others.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa govt reduces state TV mast for Cargo airport, suspends operations temporarily

Comrade Damini also appreciated the commissioner for his enormous contributions towards the development of Ogbia kingdom and the youths in particular and prayed God to continue to bless him.

“The Ogbia students are really proud of you for piloting the affairs of the Restoration Government in this ministry gallantly. And we are strongly behind you. “We are here to talk about our upcoming program.

“There is a saying that if you want to harvest for a year then you should plant rice, if you want to harvest for 10 years you should plant tress but if you want to invest for hundred years then educate a child. And education to us is path to success.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAYELSA

Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told

— 16th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ahead the conduct of primaries of different for the 2019 general elections, youths in Bayelsa State have been warned not to fall to the antics of politicians bent in using them as instruments of destabilisation during the period. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa when executives of…

  • protest

    Civil servants protests poor welfare, slash in Sallah bonus, others

    — 16th August 2018

    • ground at activities federal secretariat Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Federal Civil servants on Wednesday embarked on peaceful protest over poor welfare, lack of training and working materials and slash in Sallah bonus at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja. The protest which held at Block A of the secretariat as senior members of staff were hindered by…

  • DELTA

    How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.

    — 16th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government, on Wednesday, disclosed its strategy of ensuring industrial harmony even when workers in 21 out of the 25 council area are being several months of salary arrears. The government said it has been proactive by promptly releasing funds due to the councils as soon as such funds were…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa govt reduces state TV mast for Cargo airport, suspends operations temporarily

    — 16th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has visited the Niger Delta Television (NDTV) to inspect ongoing works on the station’s mast as part of preparations for a test flight of the Cargo airport. The mast is being reduced to 300 feet in order to pave way for the commencement…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti killings: Police begin mass raid of criminal hideouts

    — 16th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Following the incessant killings being experienced in Ekiti State in recent times, the state police command has begun mass raid of black spots across the 133 towns to dislodge criminals. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed, gave the directive, on Tuesday, sequel to the shooting of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, former Personal Assistant…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share