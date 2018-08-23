Times

South African politicians and commentators are weighing in on American president Donald Trump’s tweet about this county’s land expropriation.

On Thursday morning‚ Trump tweeted that he was looking into South Africa’s land seizures.

“I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. ‘South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers’ @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews‚” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet comes after US think tank‚ the Cato Institute‚ published an editorial calling on his administration to act against South Africa

“What happened to the principle of ask first‚ understand then act responsibly as a leader?” asked former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded to Trump’s tweet telling him that South Africans were not moved by his statement.

Ndlozi said: “We are not scared. We are not moved. We know that Britain will follow with the same madness because for them black people of this country must remain landless in the country of their birth…”

At an Earth Summit held in Johannesburg in 2002‚ former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe lambasted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair for opposing his programme of land reform.

“We have fought for our land‚ we have fought for our sovereignty‚ small as we are we have won our independence‚” Mugabe was quoted as saying. He also told Blair to keep his England and let him keep his Zimbabwe

The South African government also lashed out at Trump’s tweet‚ saying it sought to divide the country.

“South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past‚” the SA government said on Twitter.