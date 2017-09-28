Don Williams (1939-2017)

Renowned American country singer, songwriter, and music legend, Don Williams, has passed on, at the age of 78. His death on September 8, 2017, in Mobile, Alabama, has thrown lovers of country music, the world over, into deep mourning. He was inducted into the country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

There is no doubt that Williams’ country music has attracted massive following in Europe, especially United Kingdom, Ireland, and also in Australia and Africa. His music was very popular in Nigeria and many African countries in the 70s, 80s and even today, for its distinctive style, message and melody.

Born on May 27, 1939, in Floydada, Texas, Williams grew up in Portland, Texas, where he learnt guitar from his mother. In fact, music had always been part of Williams’ upbringing. He began playing guitar during his teenage years and learnt songs that he heard on the radio during that period.

He also graduated from Gregory Portland High school in 1958. He, together with his friend, singer Lofton Kline, formed the duo called Strangers Two, which performed in the Corpus Christi. They and singer Susan Taylor later formed the folk-pop trio that would be called the Pozo-Seco Singers.

Before forming the musical group that brought him fame, Williams served in the United States Army for two years. After his honourable discharge, he worked various odd jobs to support himself and family. With Pozo-Seco Singers based in Nashville, Williams and his friends recorded several hit records for Columbia Records, including “I Can Make It With You” and “Look What You Have Done.”

When the group disbanded, Williams returned to Texas and later began a solo career in Music City. Williams recorded his first country single, “Don’t You Believe,” in 1972 under JMI Records owned by Jack Clement. Under the same label, he released, in 1974, the hit song, “We Should Be Together.”

His other great songs include, “I Wouldn’t Want To Live If You Didn’t Love Me,” “I Believe In You,” “Tulsa Time,” “If I Needed You,” “Lord Have Mercy On A Country Boy,” “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” “It Must Be Love,” “Listen To The Radio,” and “Some Broken Hearts Never Mend.”

Williams recorded over 35 albums in his many decades of playing country music. Apart from recording music, Williams starred in some films which included 1975 Burt Reynolds films W.W. and the Dixie Dance Kings and 1980s Smokey and the Bandit 11.

His 1974 song, “We Should Be Together,” reached number five. In 1976, he had top 40 chart hits with “You’re My Best Friend” and “I Recall A Gypsy Woman.” He won the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Single Record of the Year with “Tulsa Time” as well as Country Music Association (CMA) Male Vocalist of the Year 1978.

In a tribute to the musical genius, the boss of Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said: “In giving voice to songs like “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” and “Amanda,” Don Williams offered calm, beauty, and a sense of wishful peace that is in short supply these days.

“His music will forever be a balm in troubled times. Everyone who makes country music with grace, intelligence, and ageless intent will do so while standing on the shoulders of this gentle giant.”

Don Williams will be highly remembered for giving the world soulful music. His music gave hope where there is despair and gave love where none exists. His music is imbued with realistic messages that preach love and peace.

It is, therefore, not surprising that his “straightforward yet smooth bass-baritone voice, soft tones, and imposing build earned him the nickname: “Gentle Giant” of country music. Williams will also be remembered for his dedication, abiding artistic talent and commitment that shaped his musical career and vision.

We commiserate with his family, fans and all lovers of country music for the great loss. We wish his soul sweet repose.