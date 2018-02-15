Don Waney’s CSO, Nana, killed in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Security operatives have killed Augustine Agulegbu, the chief security officer (CSO), of the notorious cultist and kidnap kingpin in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Don Waney. It was gathered that Agulegbu, also known as Nana, until his death, was the sixth in command in Don Waney’s dreaded group.

Daily Sun gathered that Agulegbu, who was killed in the early hours of Wednesday in a joint operation by the security operatives and the local vigilance group, the ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Council (OSPAC).

Chairman of ONELGA, Osi Olisa, confirmed the report, adding that the body of the deceased was displayed at the Council secretariat.

Olisa, in a statement, said: “The once bewildered people of ONELGA are beginning to live normal lives once again. The return of peace may not have been possible without the commitment of our peace-loving governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“We also appreciate all the security agencies, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, for killing of Don Waney’s CSO, Augustine Agulegbu, aka Nana.

“The crackdown of the CSO of the late Omoku gang leader, Johnson Igwedibia, a.k.a Don Waney, is part of the ongoing effort to cleanse ONELGA of all social vices.

“As a local government council, we shall continue to offer our best support to the government of Rivers State and all the security agencies to make ONELGA safe for everyone,” Olisa promised.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Agulegbu. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists that Agulegbu was gunned down in a sting operation by personnel of the DSS in his camp between Rivers and Delta states.

Omoni said Agulegbu was the sixth in command in Don Waney’s gang, stating that security operatives would continue to comb the bushes in search of criminals anywhere they were hiding in the state.