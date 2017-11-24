The Sun News
Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Frank Edwards for The Experience 2017

— 24th November 2017

All roads lead to the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, as the annual all-night praise and worship concert, The Experience, organised by the House On The Rock Church, holds amidst fanfare on Friday, December 1, 2017.

According to the convener and Senior Pastor, House On The Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, The Experience is a gathering point for the Christian community and its many constituencies from across the world. It featurethe very best of indigenous and international artistes, leading hundreds of thousands of people in worship and praise to God and also provides an uncommon opportunity for all Christians regardless of creed, doctrine or ethnicity to offer prayers for the nation.

This year’s 12th edition, themed “Jesus our King” promises to be no less exciting as top gospel musicians like Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene, Tope Alabi, Chevelle Franklyn, Chioma Jesus, Sonnie Badu, Onos, and Micah Stampley will take the centre stage and minister worship and praises to the almighty.

Others artistes performing include Tim Godfrey, Midnight Crew, Frank Edwards, Eben, BeeJay Sax, Nathaniel Bassey, and The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir. As usual attendance is free.

The Experience is indeed a one of its kind experience, and with hundreds of thousands of worshippers recorded in the past editions, we can only anticipate with bated breath what the attendance at this year’s edition will be given the upward progression in the number of participants over the years,” the organisers say.

Meanwhile, the organisers have assured of adequate crowd management and security measures to ensure everyone worships in a conducive and unencumbered space.

