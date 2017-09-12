The Sun News
Don advocates psychology testing unit in schools

— 12th September 2017

The Head of Department of Educational Psychology, Niger State College of Education, Malam Yusuf Sariki, has called on management of  the college to establish a Psychology Testing Unit to check  students delinquent behaviours.

Sariki said, in Minna, on Tuesday, that the absence of the unit had affected some of the students who needed psychological therapy.

He explained that the counselling ‎unit had been doing so much for the school but the Psychology Department needed an independent testing unit.

He said that students admitted into institutions had their peculiar behaviours which needed to be observed, tested ‎and and regulated.

“I tell you with the unit in place, a lot of vices like stealing, drug abuse kidnapping, other anti-social behaviours can be dictated on time and properly addressed,” he said

Sariki also said the unit would help to boost the learning process as it will help in addressing poor academic performance of the students.

“The student tends to know why he is not doing well academically and how he can radically improve,” he said.(NAN)

