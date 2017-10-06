The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Don advocates mathematical modeling for treatment, prevention of HIV/AIDS
6th October 2017 - Benue lawmakers to meet Gov. Ortom over labour’s strike
6th October 2017 - 2018 Ekiti guber: INEC must be fair, transparent – Fayose
6th October 2017 - Buhari meets S/Court justices at Aso Rock
6th October 2017 - NLC pickets MTN headquarters over poor work conditions
6th October 2017 - Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16
6th October 2017 - Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation
6th October 2017 - Theresa May reacts to quit calls
6th October 2017 - Pope Francis advocates safer Internet for kids
6th October 2017 - Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents
Home / National / Don advocates mathematical modeling for treatment, prevention of HIV/AIDS

Don advocates mathematical modeling for treatment, prevention of HIV/AIDS

— 6th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A university don, Prof. Richard Kimbir, has advocated the use of mathematical modeling as a model for anti-retroviral therapy for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

Kimbir stated this at an Inaugural Lecture held recently at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State and titled: “Mathematical Epidemiology: A Veritable Tool For Disease Control, With Special Focus To HIV/AIDS.”

The professor of Mathematics, who said according to UNAIDS 2016, 2.1 million new HIV infections were reported worldwide in 2016 alone, expressed sadness that till date, there was neither any medical cure for HIV infection nor a vaccine to prevent it.

Also quoting from UNAIDS 2013, Kimbir said, “Since the start of the epidemic in 1980, about 75million people were reported to be infected with HIV in 2012 alone and about 1.6 people died from AIDS-related causes worldwide.”

He noted that Mathematical modeling was a new model for anti-retroviral therapy formulated in view of the current trend in the prevention and treatment go HIV/AIDS with anti-retroviral that are effective, well-tolerated and less-resistant to HIV.

The University don said the latest UNAIDS data covering 160 countries demonstrated both the enormous gains already made and what can be achieved in coming years through a fast-track approach.

“In just two years, the number of people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy has increased by about a third, reaching 17 million people which is two million more than the 15 million by 2015 target set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011.”

While statting that there were a number of national and international agencies involved in monitoring, evaluating and control of HIV/AIDS, Kimbir also said it was pertinent for these agencies to cooperate with researchers and higher institutions, especially universities in order to utilize research findings in this area.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don advocates mathematical modeling for treatment, prevention of HIV/AIDS

— 6th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A university don, Prof. Richard Kimbir, has advocated the use of mathematical modeling as a model for anti-retroviral therapy for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS. Kimbir stated this at an Inaugural Lecture held recently at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State and titled: “Mathematical Epidemiology: A Veritable…

  • Benue lawmakers to meet Gov. Ortom over labour’s strike

    — 6th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State House of Assembly has assured the organised labour of its preparedness to meet Governor Samuel Ortom with a view to ensuring that part of the arrears or salaries owed workers were paid to hem. This step, they believed, would enable the workers  to suspend the indefinite industrial action…

  • 2018 Ekiti guber: INEC must be fair, transparent – Fayose

    — 6th October 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State  has reacted to the release of timetable for the State’s 2018 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling on the electoral umpire to conduct free, fair and credible poll that will be commended by the international community just as the June 21, 2014 election was hailed…

  • Buhari meets S/Court justices at Aso Rock

    — 6th October 2017

      Says prison congestion national scandal From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday  met with a delegation of the justices of the Supreme Court, where he made case that a new approach be applied to hasten the decongestion of prisons in Nigeria. The justices were led into the meeting by the Chief Justice…

  • NLC pickets MTN headquarters over poor work conditions

    — 6th October 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Friday, invaded the corporate headquarters of telecommunication company, MTN Nigeria and the Abuja  Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to protest anti labour practices. The workers took the action as part of activities to support and celebrate the World Decent Work Day, marked worldwide. Issues of decent work,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share