NAN

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has called on young people to imbibe reading of scriptures, to learn proper ways of ensuring better future for themselves.

Mrs Osinbajo made the call at the closing ceremony of the maiden National Old Testament contest in Abuja.

The contest, organised by the Israeli Embassy in collaboration with the Christians United for Israel (CUFI), started from September to November.

She said that the call had become imperative to encourage young people to gain requisite knowledge to become self-reliant through their knowledge of the scriptures.

“I am delighted that visits to Jerusalem, the Garden of Gethsemane and the Red Sea, have exposed many people to study the scriptures.

“Imagine all the students have been exposed to the peace that is found within the word, the knowledge, wisdom and understanding that is found in the verses.

“I pray for all that as you study the scriptures you will indeed arise, that all the glory, all the blessings, all the goodness that is found in the word of God will come to light in your life.

“If we know better, we can do better, now I know that through this context we can do better, arise, and shine according to the word of God.”

She, however, read Isaiah Chapter 59, verse 20-21 and chapter 60 verse 1, from the Bible to admonish the participants to always read the scripture, to understand culture of Israel.

Mr Nadav Goren, Charge de Affairs, Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, said that the Bible contest was initiated to be eye-opening towards the desire for knowledge about God among Nigerians.

He described the Bible quiz initiative as a testament to the bridges of kinship and the shared values between Israel and Nigeria.

He explained that this year’s edition of the competition marked 70 years celebration of Israel’s independence and 60 years since the first Bible contest was held in Israel.

According to him, the theme of this year’s competition, “living peacefully in the promised land”, is to promote relevance of peace and reconciliation as reflected throughout the Bible.

“As knowledge of this competition spreads near and far through the nation, let the message of tolerance sound.”

Rev. Samson Ozovehe, the Executive Secretary of Christians United for Israel Prayer Outreach, a faith-based organisation, said that the competition began with 1,800 people nationwide.

According to him, the number is the total of people of those who took the contest in the first stage being conducted via the internet in September.

“Seventy-four top scorers competed in the second stage across the six geo-political zones of the country in October, while 12 finalists competed in the grand finale today to produce three winners,” Ozovehe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Miss Nkechinyere Chidi-Mbah from Abia emerged winner of the competition.

While Master Lukeman Lawal from Lagos and Master Odiba Stephen from Katsina took second and third respectively.

Other finalists include Masters Samuel Jibion from Adamawa, Jakannde Josiah from Borno, Jacob Daodu from Lagos and Chibuike Daniel from Imo.

Also, Bate Barde from Jigawa, Joel Ngozi from Nasarawa, Emmanuel Nzubechukwu from Cross River and Ayegba Oyare Akwa Ibom.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards of all expenses paid trip to Israel tickets to the three winners by the Israeli envoy.