“By 2003, my lungs collapsed and I had another major setback in my health. I was evacuated to Geneva to meet with my husband where I had a second surgery and then try to address the health problem while working with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for 15 years in three countries. The diagnosis was made while I was on the job and I didn’t allow the situation to hold me down. God gave me the strength of the inner mind. I fought my health challenges with everything in me and I refused to give up, I refused to go down and refused to allow my health challenge to be my identity.

“Again, the cough still did not stop, but the situation stabilized a little bit. By 2006, I went to work in Cairo and things got worse which resulted to my being oxygen dependent. It was a downhill ride until 2010 when the doctors said there was no other medical solution apart from a surgery that requires

a lung transplant. So, I was placed on a waiting list for lungs transplant which was successfully done in 2013. The transplant involved removing my own lungs and replacing with another person’s healthy lungs. I had a donor whom I do not know that matched me. But few hours after the surgery, I started having complications and that put me into coma. I was in coma for five weeks. When I came out of coma, my doctors and my husband told me that I suffered poor blood circulation and because of that I had dead tissues (necrosis) in my hands, feet and legs and that required amputation.