From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara Thursday swore-in the member-elect for Vandeikya/Konshesia federal constituency of Benue State, Dorothy Mato.

Mato, who was ushered into the chamber by the sergent-at-arms at about 11:42 am, was swear -in at about 11:55am.

Mato swearing-in is coming three months after the Supreme Court declared her the validly elected member for the Vandeikya/ Koshesia federal constituency, after nullifying the election of former chairman of the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon Herman Hembe as lawmaker representing the constituency.