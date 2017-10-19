The Sun News
19th October 2017 - Vaccine scare scatters schools in Akwa Ibom
19th October 2017 - Dogara, Reps leadership shun APC meeting
19th October 2017 - Senators knock Buhari
19th October 2017 - No apology on Zuma’s statue, says Okorocha
19th October 2017 - Bayelsa govt bans hawking during school hours
19th October 2017 - Ugwuanyi flags off urbanisation project at Awgu
19th October 2017 - IPOB ban’ll guarantee peaceful polls in Anambra –IGP
19th October 2017 - Panic in Rivers community over chicken pox outbreak
19th October 2017 - Indicted judge loses bid to stop sack
19th October 2017 - Govt to establish cancer wards in federal tertiary institutions
Home / National / Dogara, Reps leadership shun APC meeting

Dogara, Reps leadership shun APC meeting

— 19th October 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Indication that all is not well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged yesterday, as leadership of the House of Representative led by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, shunned the party’s consultative meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja.

The meeting, sixth in the series and chaired by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had in attendance the governors of Kaduna, Nasir el Rufai; Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Imo, Rochas Okorocha; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; and Adamawa State, Abdullahi Jibrilla Bindo. Governors of Ondo, Kano, Kogi and Nasarawa states were represented by their deputies.

While Senate President, Bukola Saraki was not in the meeting owing to his trip to Russia, no reason was giving for Dogara’s absence.

While declaring the meeting open, Oyegun had said: “I welcome you to the sixth of the series of our consultative meetings, which has proved to be extremely useful not only in stabilising the party but also contributing immensely towards handling various challenges that have appeared before us as a nation and as a people.

“The meeting became so productive that we decided at last meeting to bring in our National Assembly leaders to join us in the deliberations, which I have said earlier, have been found to be very productive and useful, indeed.

“I understand that the Senate President has traveled to Russia and we are still expecting, of course, the representatives of the leaders of House of Representatives. I thank you for coming to this first meeting since the return of our dear President for his medical leave,” Oyegun said.

But the seesion ended without the Reps leadership. Neither was there a message stating why they were conspicuously absent.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun described as miraculous the healing of President Muhammadu Buhari from his disturbing health challenge.

He said it was surprising to have the president stronger than earlier expected.

