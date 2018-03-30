The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Dogara mourns Hon Jibril
30th March 2018 - 16 million Nigerians unemployed more than total pop. of S.Leone, Togo, Liberia
30th March 2018 - BREAKING: Deputy House Leader Buba Jubril is dead
30th March 2018 - Buhari commissions Ikeja bus terminal
30th March 2018 - How recording firm robbed me of N55m –Iyke Onka, gospel singer
30th March 2018 - My film, Love Bird, showcases another side of Jim Iyke –Imasuen
30th March 2018 - ‘How I got inspiration for Food Point’
30th March 2018 - I’m passionate about empowering young filmmakers -Bright Obasi, producer
30th March 2018 - Fans should expect nothing but good music from me -Prince CJ
30th March 2018 - Simi tours Dubai, thrills fans
Home / Cover / National / Dogara mourns Hon Jibril

Dogara mourns Hon Jibril

— 30th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has paid tribute to the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon Umar Buba Jibril, who died on Friday morning.

In a statement announcing the demise of the lawmaker, Dogara described Jubril as a patriotic, committed and hardworking representative.

Speaker Dogara, on behalf of the House, condoled with Jubril’s family, constituents and the entire people of Kogi State.

“We regret to announce the passing away of our friend, brother, colleague and leader, Rt. Hon Umar Buba Jibril, Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, whose sad demise occurred in the early hours of Friday, after a long protracted illness,” the statement by Dogara read.

“We extend our heart felt condolences to his immediate family, his wives, children,  relations, his constituents and people of Kogi State.

“Hon Buba was an upright man, a leader per excellence, a patriotic, committed and hardworking  lawmaker,  worthy representative.

“He was a one time speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly.

“He will greatly be missed by all. May his gentle rest in peace,” Dogara stated.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dogara mourns Hon Jibril

— 30th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has paid tribute to the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon Umar Buba Jibril, who died on Friday morning. In a statement announcing the demise of the lawmaker, Dogara described Jubril as a patriotic, committed and hardworking representative. Speaker Dogara, on…

  • Ikeja along UNEMPLOYED Nigerians

    16 million Nigerians unemployed more than total pop. of S.Leone, Togo, Liberia

    — 30th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote, disclosed that records from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate 16 million Nigerians currently unemployed. Wabote spoke on Thursday as a guest speaker in a programme organized by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in Port Harcourt, the…

  • Buba jibril is dead

    BREAKING: Deputy House Leader Buba Jubril is dead

    — 30th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Deputy Majority Leader of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Buba Jubril, an APC member who represented Lokoja/Koto Constituency, has died in the early hours of this Friday morning, March 30. Jubril had been serving a third term in the House of Representatives and was also a former Speaker of the…

  • Buhari commissions Ikeja bus terminal

    — 30th March 2018

    • Lauds Ambode’s rail reform initiatives, developmental strides • We’re committed to efficient, integrated transport system –Gov President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday began his two-day official visit to Lagos State with the unveiling of ultra-modern Ikeja Bus Terminal designed to redefine public transportation in line with the Bus Reform Initiative of the state government. The president,…

  • Yobe senator: Negotiations ongoing for Leah Sharibu’s release

    — 30th March 2018

    Senator representing Yobe east, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has disclosed that “very serious negotiations” are ongoing to ensure the release of Leah Shabiru. Shabiru is one of the girls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19. Apart from five students who died in captivity, Boko Haram returned all the remaining abductees…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share