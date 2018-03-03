The Sun News
Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Speaker of the House of representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on saturday, said the fight against trafficking would continue to surge until the practice is nipped in the bud.

He also advised parents and guidance to desist from the habit of pushing their children and relatives into leaving the shores of Nigerians in search of greener pastures, adding that those countries are experiencing serious challenges than Nigeria.

Dogara, who stated this at a book launch titled ‘Udukh:”The Surrogate Daughter,” authored by Lois Otse Adams, in Abuja, urged the youths who he described as ‘vulnerable,’ to believe in the country and to get skills to eke out a living.

He also said the National Assembly ,on its part, will continue to come up with laws to thwart the efforts of traffickers.

“We must continue to sing the song against trafficking because it dehumanises us.

“I wish to encourage the author and the National Agency for the prohibition of trafficking in person (NAPTIP) to continue to partner with a host of Non-Government Organizations across the country that share like interest.

“I also wish to implore the Ministries Women Affairs and Social Development, Youths and Sports, as well as the House committee on Women Affairs not to relent in the support via sensitization exercises carried out nationwide on the subject; until it can be sung by every lips like the National Anthem.

“I recommend this book (Udukh :the surrogate daughter) to every parents and as must-read for every young boy and girl out there.

Chief of Army Staff, who was represented by Major N. H. Lantang weighed into the option for aggressive campaign to arrest the ugly trend.

Speaking on her inspiration, the author, Adams, said she was inspired when she saw sex workers demanding for their rights and also her encounter she had with a victim of trafficking.

Adams, who is the founder of Udukhotse Foundation, where the physically challenged and elderly people are aided, also revealed that people tried to frustrate her efforts concerning the writing of the book.

“I visit schools to promote reading culture and building morals in children via collaboration with various literary associations,”he added.

‘Udukh:the surrogate daughter’ has eight chapters and fifty-five pages.

While reviewing the book, prof Mabel Evwiehoma, slammed the the Federal Government, stating that the fight against trafficking was not getting the relevant attention it deserves, adding that much has to be done in the fight against trafficking.

