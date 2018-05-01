Does Buhari love NYSC? (2)

Emmanuel Onwubiko

He said: “One of the great things you have demonstrated is that it is possible to live your dream; it is possible to make your dreams not just come true but come true so fabulously that it will not only influence your environment but you will influence the whole world. “One of the things you have done is really to create connectivity across the world so that people are really able to interact across tribe, race, countries and feel as part of one family and one faith.”

Osinbajo said that Zuckerberg’s coming to Nigeria had been especially energizing not just for the young people but for everyone else. “As you can see am on Facebook and the president is also on Facebook; so, we are part of the 17 million”, he added. The vice president said the country was being built on the energy and the innovation and on the creativity of the young people.

He said: “I believe very strongly that today, young people are included and no one has a choice in that matter. Today, technology has created a level playing field; technology has made it possible for you to sit somewhere, in your office or living room to create wealth, to create connectivity, to create all manner of things across the world.” After meeting with Buhari, Zuckerberg attended a demonstration by leading Nigerian start-ups, tech executives, business and venture capitalists. Among the 30 selected start-ups, three were finally selected and each will receive a N2million winning prize. The event was supported by Airtel, Diamond Bank and a host of others. Addressing the select start-ups, Zukerberg said it was inspiring to see what Nigerian youth have been able to do with technology. He said: “This trip has really blown me away by the talents of young entrepreneurs and developers in this country, and making a difference and making a change.

“It reminds me of when I wanted to start Facebook. I wasn’t starting a company at the time but wanted to build something to see if it would work. And that is what I see people here do, pushing through challenges, building things that you want to see in the world. You are not just going to change Nigeria and the whole of Africa but the whole world,” he added. President Muhammadu Buhari on his own in a related development congratulated renowned hip-hop artistes, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, a.k.a WizKid, and David Adedeji Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, on their awards at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO). In a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined the teeming fans of the two Nigerian artistes in Nigeria and all over the world to celebrate the highly deserved and meritorious recognition.

WizKid won “International Best Artist’’ award, while Davido picked the “Best African Act’’. The President affirmed that both singers have showcased the rich talents in the country, and brought pride to the nation through their many songs and performances. He commended their dedication, hard work and charity works. President Buhari also called on the upwardly mobile artistes to be cautious and mindful of likely distractions to their careers, urging WizKid and Davido to serve as ambassadors of the country and role models to upcoming musicians. In the award on Wednesday night, Wizkid beat a strong field including Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar to net the best international artist prize.

Other artists edged out by Wizkid are Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, Solange Knowles, SZA

Davido, also emerged the best African Act for the year, beating a field of artists, including Wizkid to get the award. The other artists in the pack were: Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie, Tekno, Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal. Wizkid won the award in 2016. The MOBO awards, which started in 1996, is Europe’s music award event. It is the most important and influential event for music makers and fans, perhaps Europe’s equivalent of Grammy. It recognizes and honours the artistic and technical achievements of exceptional British and international talent in the musical fields of Hip Hop, Grime, RnB/Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, and African music.

I'm convinced that the much talked about enabling environment reportedly created by President Muhammadu Buhari has made it possible for the management of NYSC to implement the programmes that ensure that Corps members are given the opportunity to learn vocational skills of their choice starting from the Orientation Camp and through the service year, to prepare them for self-employment at the end of their national assignment.

A source with vast knowledge of the NYSC told me that the man General Kazaure, through deepening of the existing partnerships between the Scheme and the private sector, expedited the building of integrated skills acquisition centres in the six geopolitical zones of the country to facilitate post-Camp skills training.

The source noted that two of such infrastructures are in Ekiti and Gombe States and that they have been completed, while that of Delta State is ongoing. The NYSC must also erect similar facilities in the South East of Nigeria and the Niger Delta region given that these zones produce the largest pool of graduates in Nigeria. Another source who volunteered information told me that the DG further facilitated the provision of credit facilities for Corps members through collaboration with banks and the launching of Job Portal as well as SAED connect platforms which have expanded opportunities and created alternative platforms for training and mentorship of Corps members nationwide. Asked to evaluate the DG in the last two years, my source said as follows: “A good manager of human resource, General Kazaure’s belief that motivation of staff, through enhancement of welfare provisions, is the surest way to get the best out of them apparently informed his unwavering commitment to evolving confidence building measures aimed at engendering industrial harmony. It is on record that on assumption of duty he immediately cleared the backlog of unpaid staff entitlements and restored other statutory staff allowances. In addition, a greater percentage of staff of the Scheme that sat for promotion exam in the past two years was promoted”.

Whilst researching on this piece, I stumbled on another knowledgeable commentator who doesn’t work in NYSC but has extensive interest in the affairs of youth stated that: “A monumental achievement recorded under Kazaure’s administration; include the resuscitation and revitalization of vital but moribund projects and programmes of the NYSC.

Onwubiko is the Head of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria.