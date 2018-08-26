Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac
Bolatito Olaitan
“MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for my Sugar Daddy, he was just asking for more. He just couldn’t get his hands off me. And after our marathon sex, he gave me a Lexus jeep 2015 model”.
I read this in a very popular group I am on Facebook two years back. And that was the first time I heard the word Kayanmata. I really didn’t give it much thought because I felt it was a make belief story. But as I scrolled down to the comment section, I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata and my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, both married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac.
Even at that time, I really didn’t understand what could make a man sleep with a woman and give her a car or part with a large sum of money. After feeding my eyes with so many outrageous claims, I concluded in my mind that they were all exaggerated claims and so I forgot all about it.
Recently, I went to fix my nails in a very popular nail studio which is quite pricey somewhere in Lagos and I met a Hausa guy selling sex enhancing products. It was my first time being in the studio and I realized that this guy is very popular among the nail technicians and some of the ladies who came to fix their nails. I remember the guy had a briefcase and was quite friendly with the ladies, as they were buying these products like biscuits. I was curious and my journalistic instinct won’t let me rest. And so I asked him what he was selling and he told me it was Kayanmata. Then, I started asking him questions about these aphrodisiacs, as I had doubt about the veracity of his claims. He left when he found out that I wasn’t willing to buy from him despite his persuasion.
READ ALSO: Danger: Lagos suburb where sales of s*x drugs boom
Immediately he left, the lady, who was doing my nails whispered to me, “Aunty, it is like you don’t believe that man. But all his products are very authentic oh”.
“Have you ever used any of these products,” I inquired.
She didn’t answer me right away, but she called the Hausa man back and asked for a particular product that looked like a banana. She opened it and drank all the content in it. She asked if I wanted, but I declined.
“Aunty, the reason I bought this one is to show that this man no dey sell fake Kayanmata. This one makes one wet immediately and after sex, with my boyfriend, he will be thanking me”.
I opened my mouth wide in surprise. The Hausa man seeing my reaction decided to chip in something that almost made me fall off my chair.
“Madam, I even get favour oil. If you want to buy, I get am here. But that one na special order,” he whispered.
“What does that mean?” I asked
“It means that if you use am, men go dey favour you everywhere you go” he explained.
“Haba Mallam, that one na Jazz now” I enthused.
“No be jazz aunty,” the nail technician interjected.
“Walaitalia no be jazz, na prayers. Special prayers na him I do inside. Many girls dey use am well well. I get sample here, if you try am, just go stand for bus stop there and you go see how men go dey dash you money,” he explained further.
We went on and on until he unveiled another product called Vagina Upgrade.
“Madam, I get Vagina Upgrade too,” he said.
I laughed. “Madam, you no dey take me serious. This one na for woman wey the husband dey always complain say she no dey tight again,” he noted.
“Mallam, the only one I know is vagina reconstruction and it is done by plastic surgeons. But as you no go school, you no fit do that one,” I said.
“Madam, this one no need surgery. I get soap and cream for that one and he go make the woman vagina tight like say she be virgin,” he added.
READ ALSO: I can’t say if I’m still a virgin – Ifeoma Obi
Although I have read about that one too on Instagram, I felt that was just a wild claim. Despite the persuasion from both parties, my conviction as a Christian didn’t even allow me to tell him to bring it out for me to see much less trying it.
When I got home, I related my experience to my husband and every single one of my friends about the encounter. Some of my friends laughed it off and dismissed me as naïve. This means I have been missing out on a lot of things even when I used to think that I have a vast wealth of experience.
Lately, I have been spending a lot of time on Instagram and as a Facebook junkie, I have come to the realization that Instagram outperforms Facebook. And I have been enjoying every bit of Instagram watching funny videos and beautiful pictures. The only problem I have is that this new found love runs out my data faster than Facebook does.
Interestingly, I stumbled on these sex aphrodisiacs once again. I did some research and I found that there are some very popular aphrodisiacs merchants on Instagram. They have thousands of followers and many of them have made so much money from this business. One of the popular sex therapists recently claimed that she had bagged a ten million deal. I really can’t verify her claims, but I know that aphrodisiac business is a thriving business right now in Nigeria.
Don’t get me wrong because I am not trying to bastardize Kayanmata here. I am aware that some husbands buy some of these products for their wives for enjoyable sex. However, the scary thing I have noticed lately is that there are so many mysterious things branded as Kayanmata now.
Again, these days, you don’t have to visit scruffy looking babalawos or dibias to get love potions. The modern mistress is sophisticated and so she doesn’t need to visit a local herbalist.
READ ALSO: Herbalist’s Corpse Turns Museum 13 Years After Burial
There was a post that I ran into which actually spurred up this essay. I saw it a few days ago where a lady said she was selling controlling oil. According to her claims, this oil will enable you to control your man to do anything you ask for. For goodness sake, why will you control someone you love? Why would you prefer to turn your lover into a stooge? Unfortunately, these types of messages litter social media and many young girls now have easy access to all these.
They don’t have to travel far to visit a spiritualist; they get all they want just with a click. So, mind you, love potion is no longer put in men’s food or drink? Oh, all that is no longer necessary. They now come
as expensive scented oils, perfumes and make-ups. Moreover, I heard that many of these love charms are being imported from Asia countries to Nigeria and they are well packaged in ways that you can be easily lured to buy them.
They will tell you it is not jazz because they are well branded and sold in posh places. It is crazy really and I strongly believe that this is happening because the life of an average Nigerian woman is centred on a man. She has been raised to believe that she can only be successful if she has a man in her life. Patriarchy supports this because women have been programmed to always do all they can to keep their men. And I won’t forget to mention that these things also thrive because of the lazy girls who want to live large without working hard.
Being a mistress these days is very glamorous. We see some of them on social media and they throw their extravagant lifestyles on our faces. Young ladies who have no solid means of livelihood are living on the fast lane. And in order to keep up with these lifestyles, they have to do all they can to keep men who make things happen.
Unfortunately, this is an unending cycle because our society pats all cheating men on the back. It is so because a cheating husband is seen as a virile man. We have heard it times without number that “all men cheat”. We are bored of listening to the same old lines that “men are wired like that.” It is appalling really that the same society that shames women when they are caught cheating, exonerates the men who are the chief philanderers. So, tell me why these girls won’t do all they can to live the life of their dreams?
As evil as some of you see me, I will still love to warn all the men who stray outside to be careful. Those girls you think are modern or “ajebutters” are not what you think they are.
Or have you been wondering why your mistress is in control of your life? Have you been wondering why she is the one calling the shots? Why do you find it so hard to say no to her? Why do you part with millions of naira easily when she asks for frivolities at the detriment of your family?
Recently, I have come to realize that it isn’t just about the sex and love; it is much more than that. That is why I always say to men who are philanderers, stay with your wife or partners. If you do, you won’t get into these kinds of problems. Stop having illicit affairs! Not all that glitters is gold!
Leave a reply