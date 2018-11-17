President Buhari has shown great love and compassion to those who unduly hate him, even to those who spent their hours praying and wishing him death Sharon Faliya Cham In 1999, not long after Obasanjo became President, the “Christian community” of Odi in Bayelsa State murdered some Mobile Policemen sent there on a peacekeeping mission. But “Christian President” Olusegun Obasanjo didn’t waste time in ordering heavily armed soldiers to go there and wipe off that “Christian community” as punishment for the murdered Mobile Policemen! READ ALSO: Israel appoints first-ever Arab Christian ambassador Some six or seven years later, another “Christian community” called Zaki Biam in Benue State murdered some soldiers sent there on another peacekeeping mission. The murder was so gruesome that they cut off the heads of some of the soldiers and stuck them on the tips of their spears, and then danced round the community with them in a primitive manner as if we were in the Africa of 1326 AD! Well, “Christian President” Olusegun Obasanjo didn’t also waste time in sending heavily armed soldiers to this “Christian community” to wipe off the community in vengeance for the gruesome murder of those gallant soldiers! But what do we have today under Muslim President Muhammadu Buhari? An Army General on a trip from Abuja to Bauchi was ambushed and murdered by a very primitive community also claiming to be a “Christian community” in Jos, Plateau State, after which they dumped his car in a deep water pond, and then buried his corpse in a shallow grave from which they removed it and dumped it in a well after it dawned on them that the shallow grave has been discovered by military Intelligence! Looking at the history of the Nigerian Army, and, indeed, all armies across the world, do you think the Army was not itching to avenge their murdered General by invading that community, and then wipe off any living thing they could see?

The only thing that made the difference here is the kind of Commander-in-Chief the Nigerian military currently has in power. While an impulsive and disruptive Commander-in-Chief like Obasanjo would never ever waste time in avenging his murdered General by wiping off everybody within the area of the murder, a cool headed, rational and compassionate Commander-in-Chief like Buhari will calculate the factor of innocent people and other collateral damages within the area of the murder, and then order the military or the Army in particular to exercise restraint and allow the natural course of justice to take place! Ladies and gentlemen, this is why today, under President Buhari, instead of the Dura Du community to have been wiped off (by now) by angry soldiers over the gruesome murder of their General, we merely have the terrorists or murderers of the General hiring 120 lawyers to defend them in court! Yes, 120 lawyers! That should tell you that those primitive murderers are being backed by certain powerful persons and groups who have up till now not condemned the gruesome murder of that General. Not even a word of condemnation or commiseration was heard from ex-senior military officers of those people, and neither have we heard any from their Paramount traditional ruler! Only Governor Simon Lalong and the leadership of COCIN Church were left moving around, visiting families of the murdered General as well as visiting the Defence headquarters and the President to apologise and calm frayed nerves! Now, if President Buhari were an ethno-religious bigot the way some corrupt, bigoted hate-preaching pastors would want you to believe, the fact that the murdered General was a Muslim would have gingered or propelled him to wink at the Army to invade that community and have it wiped off the way Obasanjo did to Odi and Zaki Biam, or the way Goodluck Ebele Jonathan had Bama town in Borno State incinerated in 2012 on the fiction that people in the town killed some soldiers sent there to fight “Boko Haram”!