The Sun News
Latest
24th December 2017 - Cervical cancer: Why teenage girls must be vaccinated against HPV –Adibo
24th December 2017 - Christmas blues: Why are December heart attacks the most deadly?
24th December 2017 - How to start a very small tea room
24th December 2017 - Nigeria has failed, neither APC nor PDP can rescue her
24th December 2017 - The truth they won’t tell Buhari
24th December 2017 - Jesus Christ and vision
24th December 2017 - Implementing a public sector culture change programme
24th December 2017 - Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: The Path of Thunder
24th December 2017 - when i’m stressed, i go to the cinema – Antony Soares
24th December 2017 - Do not ignore diabetes, stop it – Atuchukwu
Home / Health / Do not ignore diabetes, stop it – Atuchukwu

Do not ignore diabetes, stop it – Atuchukwu

— 24th December 2017

By Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases in which a person has high blood glucose (blood sugar), due to inadequate production of insulin or because the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin. People with high blood sugar will typically experience frequent urination, increasingly thirsty and hungry. The most common diabetes symptoms include frequent urination, intense thirst, hunger, weight gain, unusual weight loss, fatigue, cuts and bruises that do not heal, male sexual dysfunction, numbness and tingling in hands and feet.

Studies have shown that approximately 10 per cent of all diabetes cases are Type 1, while approximately 90 per cent of all cases of diabetes worldwide are Type 2. Also gestational diabetes which affects females during pregnancy poses a danger in the lives of the mother and her child. Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu said if diabetes is not adequately controlled, the patient has a significantly higher risk of developing complications. He explained that if one has Type 1 diabetes and follow a healthy eating plan, do adequate exercise, and take insulin, the person can lead a normal life.

Atuchukwu also hinted that Type 2 patients need to eat healthily, be physically active, and test their blood glucose regularly. “They may also need to take oral medication, and/or insulin to control blood glucose levels. Also, as the risk of cardiovascular disease is much higher for a diabetic, it is important that blood pressure and cholesterol levels are monitored regularly.”

Atuchukwu noted that smoking might have a serious effect on cardiovascular health, so diabetic patients should avoid smoking. “Also diabetic has eye complications like glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy. Further, they have foot complications like neuropathy, ulcers, and sometimes gangrene which may require that the foot be amputated. People with diabetes are also more susceptible to skin infections, skin disorders, heart disease, kidney disease,  mental disorder, stroke, hearing problem, erectile dysfunction, delay in healing of wounds etc.”

According to him, the prevention of the vascular disease accompanying long-term diabetes mellitus is the most important problem in diabetes at the present time and that led to the introduction of Dykure Herbal Capsule and Diabiz Herbal tea, special anti diabetes products of India which are scientifically approved worldwide , basic on their ability to control and manage blood sugar level in diabetes patients. Atuchukwu further stated that With walking exercise and proper usage of Dykure Herbal Capsule and Diabiz tea cases of diabetes would not be experienced at all. ‘With the above mention products, one should be assured of not having complications of diabetes like stroke, heart attack etc.

The nature of the formations  is that one should be patient enough while taking them because they work gradually.” He said, both products are widely appreciated by clients across the nation.”In Nigeria today Dykure has been proven to be one of the best in the management and treatment of diabetes and there are testimonies on that. We offer our range of Dykure Capsules and Diabiz herbal tea at most affordable prices.”

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • APC chieftain found dead in Bayelsa hotel

    — 23rd December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating events surrounding the death of an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Nasko Egei, at the Aridolf Wellness Resort and Spa located along Isaac Boro Express road, Yenagoa. Egei from Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state and father of two…

  • Kwankwaso loyalists accuse Presidency of destabilising Kano APC

    — 23rd December 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano As the standoff between the Presidency and the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso deepens, members of Kwankwassiya Movement have accused the Presidency of destabilizing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The members, who are part of a faction of the All Progressives Congress in…

  • 4 killed, 8 injured in Kaduna gunman attack

    — 23rd December 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna No fewer than four persons were shot dead while eight others were critically injured in an attack by alone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The area, which has earlier in the year suffered serious security threat has since been peaceful until this…

  • Hit-and-run driver kills masquerade in Uyo

    — 23rd December 2017

    FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO Cultural life of the people of Uyo, Akqa Ibom State,  was temporarily halted when Ekpo, a popular but dreaded masquerade was knocked down by a hit and run driver, on Thursday. The Ekpo, who nobody knew where he came from, was said have been hit when the driver, who was in…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share