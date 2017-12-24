Do not ignore diabetes, stop it – Atuchukwu

By Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases in which a person has high blood glucose (blood sugar), due to inadequate production of insulin or because the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin. People with high blood sugar will typically experience frequent urination, increasingly thirsty and hungry. The most common diabetes symptoms include frequent urination, intense thirst, hunger, weight gain, unusual weight loss, fatigue, cuts and bruises that do not heal, male sexual dysfunction, numbness and tingling in hands and feet.

Studies have shown that approximately 10 per cent of all diabetes cases are Type 1, while approximately 90 per cent of all cases of diabetes worldwide are Type 2. Also gestational diabetes which affects females during pregnancy poses a danger in the lives of the mother and her child. Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu said if diabetes is not adequately controlled, the patient has a significantly higher risk of developing complications. He explained that if one has Type 1 diabetes and follow a healthy eating plan, do adequate exercise, and take insulin, the person can lead a normal life.

Atuchukwu also hinted that Type 2 patients need to eat healthily, be physically active, and test their blood glucose regularly. “They may also need to take oral medication, and/or insulin to control blood glucose levels. Also, as the risk of cardiovascular disease is much higher for a diabetic, it is important that blood pressure and cholesterol levels are monitored regularly.”

Atuchukwu noted that smoking might have a serious effect on cardiovascular health, so diabetic patients should avoid smoking. “Also diabetic has eye complications like glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy. Further, they have foot complications like neuropathy, ulcers, and sometimes gangrene which may require that the foot be amputated. People with diabetes are also more susceptible to skin infections, skin disorders, heart disease, kidney disease, mental disorder, stroke, hearing problem, erectile dysfunction, delay in healing of wounds etc.”

