OSHIOMHOLE

Do I look like I’m losing sleep? Oshiomhole asks PDP

— 23rd July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) statement, saying he was licking his vomit after the ‘no loss of sleep’ comment on the Reformed-APC faction.

Oshiomhole told State House Correspondents who asked if he was indeed losing sleep, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“You have seen me. Do I look like I’m losing sleep?”

Oshiomhole had said he could not lose sleep over the breakaway faction of the APC.

Oshiomhole had said he could not lose sleep over the breakaway faction of the APC.

Reacting to the comment, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said Oshiomhole dismissed R-APC yet went ahead to pay a nocturnal visit to Buba Galadima, its chairman, “in what appeared a fence-mending gesture”.

Details later…

