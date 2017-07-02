Djokovic wins Eastbourne to boost Wimbledon hopes

The Sun News
2nd July 2017

Novak Djokovic proved his form for Wimbledon by beating Gael Monfils 6-3 6-4 to win the Aegon International.

The three-time Wimbledon winner has had a below-par season but did not drop a set in his first Eastbourne appearance.

It was the 12-time Grand Slam champion’s first title since January and the 68th of his career.

Djokovic, who was playing the week before Wimbledon for the first time since 2010, will play Slovakia’s Martin Klizan in the first round next week.

“This is the best possible preparation for Wimbledon so hopefully I can go on from here,” the 30-year-old said.

The Serb also confirmed that his friend and former player Mario Ancic would join his coaching team, along with Andre Agassi, at Wimbledon.

Djokovic controlled the final from the start, breaking Monfils’ serve in the opening game and again in the first set’s final game. The second set was closely contested but the former world number one broke the Frenchman in what turned out to be the final game to seal victory in 76 minutes.

Uche Atuma

