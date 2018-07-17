Djokovic returns to world’s top 10

Novak Djokovic has moved into 10th place in the ATP Rankings after winning Wimbledon for a fourth time.

On Sunday, Djokovic registered a straight-sets victory over Kevin Anderson to claim his 13th Major crown and his first since the French Open in 2016.

Rafael Nadal remains at number one but now holds an advantage of 2,230 points over Roger Federer, while South African Anderson now finds himself at a career-high of fifth.

British number one Kyle Edmund has improved by one spot and now features in 16th place, but Andy Murray is now only regarded as

British number 23 after dropping down to 839th courtesy of his quarter-final appearance at SW19 in 2017 coming off his record.

Cameron Norrie is ranked at 77th, while Dan Evans and James Ward continue to close in on a return to the top 300 with the pair now sitting at 323rd and 333rd respectively.