Dizengoff  restates commitment to mechanised agriculture in Nigeria

Dizengoff Nigeria, a leading agricultural solution provider, has restated its commitment to development of mechanised agriculture as part of efforts to ensure food security in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling of its different ranges of CASE IH brand of tractors in Abuja, the CEO/Country Manager for Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr. Antti Ritvonen, said the agricultural equipment are capable of meeting the mechanisation requirements of different farm sizes.

He added: “as a company, we are committed to ensuring that Nigeria as a nation becomes self-sufficient in food production and in the near future, become a major player in the exportation of quality and safe agricultural produce.”

According to him, mechanisation plays an important role in addressing the issue of agricultural production as a nation, hence the need to support farmers with the right kinds of equipment that can take care of their farm needs and at different stages of their development.

Also speaking at the event, the Business Director, Africa and Middle East (A&ME), CASE International, Mr. Marco Raimondo, said that innovation remains the centre of the company’s focus.

He explained: “At CASE IH, we are consistently renewing and expanding our product offering to meet the growing needs of farmers in Nigeria and the world-over. At CASE IH, we have the equipment to meet the farmer’s needs in Nigeria, by helping them raise their efficiency and production. Therefore, we are very excited about this collaboration with Dizengoff Nigeria.”

CASE IH has a wide range of tractors, ranging from the 35-75hp JXT and the 80-88hp Farmall JXM at the smaller end, through the 110-140hp Farmall A models and right up to the 112-141hp Maxxum and 142-213hp Puma tractors, as well as up to 650hp.

Meanwhile, Commercial Manager for Tractor & Implements, Dizengoff Nigeria, Damisa Enahoro added that the company continues to pride itself as the go for all quality farming needs.

He said: “We offer reliable, high performance and utility tractors that are real workhorses. We have the Nigerian farmer in mind, this is why we are partnering with a company that has a strong heritage and they can be relied on to provide efficient, productive and an excellent returns on customer’s investment.