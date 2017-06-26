The Sun News
Latest
26th June 2017 - PYXERA, YieldWise to equip 20,000 tomato farmers against post-harvest losses
26th June 2017 - Dizengoff  restates commitment to mechanised agriculture in Nigeria
26th June 2017 - Reconsider stand on EPA –EU envoy tells Nigeria
26th June 2017 - Over 90 foreign investors for Nigeria’s 4 in 1 Intn’l expo
26th June 2017 - NB Plc targets 60% local content by 2020
26th June 2017 - High interest rate crippling economic growth –OPS
26th June 2017 - Investing in scrap metal recycling
26th June 2017 - Nestoil gets Lasvit’ s insignia of excellence  
26th June 2017 - Going, going!!!: Customs set for 1st e-auction
26th June 2017 - INTELS flays decategorisation of port terminals
Home / Business / Dizengoff  restates commitment to mechanised agriculture in Nigeria

Dizengoff  restates commitment to mechanised agriculture in Nigeria

— 26th June 2017

…Unveils new CASE IH tractor 

Dizengoff Nigeria, a leading agricultural solution provider, has restated its commitment to development of mechanised agriculture as part of efforts to ensure food security in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling of its different ranges of CASE IH brand of tractors in Abuja, the CEO/Country Manager for Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr. Antti Ritvonen, said the agricultural equipment are capable of meeting the mechanisation requirements of different farm sizes.

He added: “as a company, we are committed to ensuring that Nigeria as a nation becomes self-sufficient in food production and in the near future, become a major player in the exportation of quality and safe agricultural produce.”

According to him, mechanisation plays an important role in addressing the issue of agricultural production as a nation, hence the need to support farmers with the right kinds of equipment that can take care of their farm needs and at different stages of their development.

Also speaking at the event, the Business Director, Africa and Middle East (A&ME), CASE International, Mr. Marco Raimondo, said that innovation remains the centre of the company’s focus.

He explained: “At CASE IH, we are consistently renewing and expanding our product offering to meet the growing needs of farmers in Nigeria and the world-over. At CASE IH, we have the equipment to meet the farmer’s needs in Nigeria, by helping them raise their efficiency and production. Therefore, we are very excited about this collaboration with Dizengoff Nigeria.”

CASE IH has a wide range of tractors, ranging from the 35-75hp JXT and the 80-88hp Farmall JXM at the smaller end, through the 110-140hp Farmall A models and right up to the 112-141hp Maxxum and 142-213hp Puma tractors, as well as up to 650hp.

Meanwhile, Commercial Manager for Tractor & Implements, Dizengoff Nigeria, Damisa Enahoro added that the company continues to pride itself as the go for all quality farming needs.

He said: “We offer reliable, high performance and utility tractors that are real workhorses. We have the Nigerian farmer in mind, this is why we are partnering with a company that has a strong heritage and they can be relied on to provide efficient, productive and an excellent returns on customer’s investment.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PYXERA, YieldWise to equip 20,000 tomato farmers against post-harvest losses

— 26th June 2017

PYXERA, the implementing partner of YieldWise in Nigeria, is working with 20,000 farmers in Kano State to equip tomato farmers with skills in post-harvest loss (PHL) management in the tomato value chain. Despite offering simple PHL technologies, farmers have also been linked to the Dangote Processing Factory where they can sell their harvest for processing…

Share

  • Dizengoff  restates commitment to mechanised agriculture in Nigeria

    — 26th June 2017

    …Unveils new CASE IH tractor  Dizengoff Nigeria, a leading agricultural solution provider, has restated its commitment to development of mechanised agriculture as part of efforts to ensure food security in the country. Speaking at the unveiling of its different ranges of CASE IH brand of tractors in Abuja, the CEO/Country Manager for Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr….

    Share

  • Reconsider stand on EPA –EU envoy tells Nigeria

    — 26th June 2017

    Ambassador Michel Arrion, the outgoing Head of the Union (EU) delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, has enjoined Nigeria to reconsider its reluctance to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement  (EPA). Arrion gave the advice at the Nigerian-Belgian Chamber of Commerce (NBCIDC) and the Nigerian-Belgian Commercial and Documentation Centre’s June Breakfast Meeting in Lagos with the theme, “Unlocking Nigerian…

    Share

  • Over 90 foreign investors for Nigeria’s 4 in 1 Intn’l expo

    — 26th June 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola Over 90 foreign companies from 10 countries are participating in this year’s Nigeria’s  4 in 1 International Trade Expo, which holds in Lagos from July 13  to 15, 2017. According to the organiser, Elan Expo, it is the second edition of the International Trade Fair attended by 70 companies from across the globe…

    Share

  • NB Plc targets 60% local content by 2020

    — 26th June 2017

    The Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc said it is making plans to increase sourcing of raw materials like sorghum, food grade starch and others locally from 57 to 60 per cent by 2020. Mr. Patrick Olowookere, Corporate Communications and Brand Public Relations Manager, made the disclosure to newsmen during a facility tour in Ado Awaiye in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share