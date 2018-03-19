Dizengoff Case Harvester emerges best tractor in Nigeria

Case International Harvester (IH), distributed in Nigeria by Dizengoff, has emerged the tractor of choice in the country.

According to figures released by Systematics for agricultural machines and tools sold in the country in 2017, Case IH out-performed other brands.

It emerged as the number one brand of tractor in the country out-shinning its peers with the best market share in terms of customer preference and purchase. Systematics is a business indexing and analytic company, which tracks businesses in Nigeria.

Dizengoff Nigeria also won best market share award from Case IH. This emerged during the company’s annual distributors’ conference where Dizengoff led other Case distributors in the African market to win the prestigious “Best Market Share Award, 2018.” Dizengoff won the award when it emerged at the conference as number one in the continent with the best market share in 2017.

Case IH is the tractor brand manufactured by Case International Harvesters, acclaimed as a leading agricultural machine tools manufacturer in the world. Case brands are shipped to different countries across the world. In Nigeria, the brand is marketed by Dizengoff as the company’s exclusive distributor.

“We feel very excited at these achievements coming within just a short while,” says Mr. Antti Ritvonen, Dizengoff Chief Executive Officer, while speaking about its accomplishments so far.

“We brought Case IH into the Nigerian market just barely a year ago. For us to be so recognised means we have done well so far and I believe this rating and award is something to be happy about. It shows that Case IH is well received in the market. It is also a testimony to its tested superior technology as well as its overall superiority in performance, reliability and efficiency including several other parameters that I believe demonstrate its overall suitability for the Nigerian environment.”