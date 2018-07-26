He said he would not lose sleep over the defections and division in his party. He said his party was not perturbed. In proper situations, Oshiomhole ought to be sober.

Amanze Obi

We are back to where we started. This time four years ago, we reaped mass defections from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC). It was the prelude to the fall of President Goodluck Jonathan. This time, the tables have turned. The beneficiary of yesterday is the loser of today. This week, the APC bled profusely. It lost more than one score of its federal legislators to the PDP.

The APC is supposed to feel perturbed. And we all know it is. But its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, would have us believe otherwise. He said he would not lose sleep over the defections and division in his party. He said his party was not perturbed. In proper situations, Oshiomhole ought to be sober. But he has chosen the path of belligerence. He is putting up a bold face. He wants us to believe that all is well. But we know otherwise. We know that something tells him that grandstanding could blur the reality of the situation and make us believe that APC is intact. The party is in tatters. We know it, regardless of the grandiose self-deceit that Oshiomhole has chosen to revel in.

Before this development, some 38 political parties had entered an alliance with the PDP against President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC. The announcement was almost dramatic. It was not really expected. The decision was swift. Its implementation was even swifter. It came without hangups. There was no stalking. It was a demonstration of the readiness of all concerned to move against the Buhari presidency.

We will take a look at what this coalition is worth. But first we must note that what the coalition assumes is that Buhari will fly the flag of the APC in the 2019 presidential election. This assumption is evident from what we have seen so far. There is no other presidential aspirant from the APC. Buhari is the only one who has declared for the office. He has also set up his campaign structure. I find it strange that nobody is saying anything about the fact that Buhari is the sole aspirant and candidate of the APC. Since Buhari’s performance is believed by all to be abysmal, the expectation, in a normal setting, would be for those who wish the party that produced him well to rise to the occasion with a view to saving the party from defeat in the coming election by ensuring that someone who will earn the people’s confidence is projected and chosen as the presidential standard-bearer of the party.