The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari
14th November 2017 - I’m incomplete without Kalu, says Ike Oye, APGA national chairman
14th November 2017 - Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari
14th November 2017 - Duterte says Trudeau bringing up killings, rights issues an “insult”
14th November 2017 - PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs
14th November 2017 -   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness
14th November 2017 - One minute silence for Saro-Wiwa divides Reps
14th November 2017 - S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over lack of independence
14th November 2017 - Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.
14th November 2017 - Buhari appoints Senate Chief Whip’s wife, Prof. Adeyeye NAFDAC DG
Home / Cover / National / Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari

Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari

— 14th November 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday appealed to the people of South East region not to buy into the idea of Biafra Republic promoted by the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The president described the agitation for the realization of the sovereign State of Biafra as “a senseless propaganda” promoted by “some misguided youths” in the region. He said that dividing the country across ethnic lines is tantamount to betraying the efforts of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Buhari made the appeal while addressing the people of Ebonyi State at the Abakaliki Township Stadium. The president was on a one-day working visit to the state to commission some projects executed by the state governor, Chief David Umahi.

“So, I am asking you all not to buy into the senseless propaganda on secession. Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo, both are inseparable” the president declared.

“We must, therefore, continue to commit ourselves to the development of Nigeria by sustaining our national unity without compromising our cultural identities. A Nigeria where the aspirations of its people is guaranteed without prejudice to tribe or religion, a Nigeria where we can sleep at night knowing that tomorrow will be better than today is what we should all aspire to.

“The task of nation building is continuous, our founding fathers from all parts of this country worked together to actualize the creation of one Nigeria. After Independence, the same founding fathers worked together to maintain this one Nigeria.

“Yes, they had differences of opinion at times; after all they were only human. And yes, they had moments of weaknesses and doubt but again no one is perfect. However, one thing they all protected until the end of their lives was having one Nigeria for all Nigerians. Today Nigeria is 57 years old. Nigeria has gone through many pains but has also achieved significant successes.

“Its citizens are leaders in all aspects of human development but we rarely celebrate these successes more. Some misguided Nigerians will rather channel their energies to propagating negative stories and senseless rumours. Over 68 percent of Nigeria’s population is under 25 years old. They have little knowledge of Nigeria’s journey.

“They were not born during the dark days of the civil war and nation building afterwards. The task of nation building is a continuous one; it relies on the successful transition of factual knowledge from one generation to another. This means it is our collective responsibility to ensure we do not betray our founding fathers as we transfer the Nigerian project from one generation to the next.

“As our national anthem says, the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain. So parents speak to your children about the importance of their heritage, culture and being open minded. Teachers, teach your students about the history of the nation and how it was a correlation of diversity that brought it to existence. And as leaders, we must lead by example, tolerance and acceptance of diversity” Buhari said.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Umahi, thanked the president for “supporting the state in many ways.”

“First is to congratulate our president for this highest honour bestowed on you today. It is an honour that is well deserved, Your Excellency. You have helped us quite a lot especially in agriculture revolution and solid mineral.

“And today, sir you are with us. As always, the prayer of everyone that you plan to see it, you will be alive to tap from the seeds that you are planting. Today, you made us a giant in agriculture and so, we have here with us 2,000 bags of rice to give to our president.

“It is a prayer answered because you have sown in the land of Ebonyi and God has given you the strength and health to partake in that seed that you planted, we are grateful to give back to our father who has given so much to us” Umahi said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari

— 14th November 2017

  From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday appealed to the people of South East region not to buy into the idea of Biafra Republic promoted by the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The president described the agitation for the realization of the sovereign State of Biafra as “a senseless…

  • I’m incomplete without Kalu, says Ike Oye, APGA national chairman

    — 14th November 2017

    The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Ike Oye has described former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu as a rare gem whose extraordinary qualities will continue to stand out. The academic and politician made these remarks on Monday during Kalu’s visit to h‎is Awawbia country home in Anambra State….

  • Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari

    — 14th November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu A Federal High Court in Enugu Tuesday reserved judgment for December 22 I n the suit against the federal government by the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) on deployment of soldiers to the South-East zone for military operation code-named “Operation Python Dance 2.’ The court presided over by Justice A. M….

  • PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs

    — 14th November 2017

        From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has raised alarm over what it described as secret agenda to arrest scores of PDP functionaries as the 2019 elections draw near. Spokesman of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, issued a statement, last Wednesday, alleging that the federal government…

  •   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness

    — 14th November 2017

      From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, yesterday gave detailed account of how the sum of $9.7 million and ‎£74,000 kept in a fireproof safe was recovered from his house (Yakubu). The witness, Mr….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share