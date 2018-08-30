The dividends of democracy are simply the benefits enjoyed by the masses who voted for the government in power.

In today’s article, I am hoping to pass across a message that will encourage my fellow Nigerians to ponder over the state of our democracy. At the end of this article, I am hoping you will agree with me when I say we need to evaluate the democratic agreement we have made with our political leaders.

A few days ago, a governor made a speech assuring the people of his state that his administration would continue in its efforts to develop the state and deliver “the dividends of democracy to all.” This phrase got me thinking about what was implied as against what most often happens.

I would like to assume that many of us have come across the word ‘dividend’ on many occasions, and

the definition of that word as used in business terms is “a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders as a distribution of profit.” A democracy is a government elected by the people and is obligated to govern with the interest of the masses at heart. Therefore, the dividends of democracy are simply the benefits enjoyed by the masses who voted for the government in power.

If we drew parallels between Nigeria and a company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we would be able to see how terrible the payout on our investments in the country is.

The last thing a smart businessman would do is invest money in a business that rarely pays dividends, has a terrible balance sheet, records capital losses year after year and, finally, shows no room or clear plans for growth. If a company like this already exists, the board of directors would usually come together to discuss how to turn things around so that the shareholders could benefit from their investments or the shareholders would move to replace the members of the board who have proven incompetent at running a successful company.

If an entrepreneur is a person who habitually creates and innovates to build something of recognised value around perceived opportunities, how would we define a political entrepreneur? She/he must be one who understands and uses the opportunity to create and innovate something of value for himself/herself with capital raised by the masses.

Election year draws nearer and, when we go to the polls, we need to remember that we are investing in a government that would either return a favorable dividend to us or not. We should not settle for the little gifts and payouts during the campaigns because, as shareholders of this country, we deserve to reap the full benefits of our democracy.

In their usual fashion, politicians will be seen making grand gestures in the communities six months before the elections. Why do they do this? Is it because they have tunnel vision and can only see what benefits them, or is it because they believe the little gifts and handouts are the dividends of democracy the masses should expect from them?