The Sun News
Latest
29th October 2017 - Diversify now or regret later,  Kalu in China tasks African leaders
29th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: South East govs meeting in Enugu
29th October 2017 - Amosun tasks Pharmacy technicians to be good ambassadors
29th October 2017 - Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Yobe town
29th October 2017 - Olanipekun to govts: Use mass education to defeat corruption
29th October 2017 - Joshua floors stubborn Takam in 10th Round
29th October 2017 - Mainagate : AGF MALAMI IN TROUBLE
29th October 2017 - Court sentences man to death by hanging for robbery
29th October 2017 - Monkey pox: Kano sends patient’s blood sample for investigation
29th October 2017 - Enugu LG poll threatened as APC drags INEC, ENSIEC to court
Home / Business / Cover / Diversify now or regret later,  Kalu in China tasks African leaders

Diversify now or regret later,  Kalu in China tasks African leaders

— 29th October 2017

 

International businessman, investor and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged African leaders to embrace economic diversification.

He urged them to allow the private sector to be in-charge of businesses or consider the alternate option of living in regrets .  

He said government has no business in businesses and that selfishness and nepotism are what have driven the leaders to interfere in businesses.

Kalu made the remarks on Friday while delivering a lecture on “Economic Diversification: The role of the private sector versus government sector” at the University of International Business and Economics, Beijing, China.

Addressing the audience consisting of students of the University , diplomats,  academic leaders, leaders from the private sector , African community in China , Kalu  said the best many African leaders have done about diversification was just to talk about it. He said there have been no sincere efforts to move towards creating the environment that would enable the private sector to drive diversification .

He lamented that in a country like Nigeria in Africa,  it is difficult for anybody in the world to believe that despite being a major oil producer, Nigeria still import refined oil. He said he sees no reason Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation- a public organization that manages Nigeria oil was not privatized. “If the NNPC were  privatized long ago, we wouldn’t be hearing some of the pitiable stories. They should have taken their hands  off and focused on policy making and regulations. Because of the stranglehold of the government, the oil industry has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.” Kalu stated

He also reiterated that Nigerian’s dependence on oil is no longer sustainable. He expressed his worry on the face of the rising alternative to oil and gradual elimination of combustible engines by car manufacturers. “The only sustainable option now is to diversify” He said

 He however added that “the opportunity cost of the focus on oil is today’s quick rush to beat the tape on what we ought to have done several years ago. “Today, Nigeria’s government is looking back aggressively on agriculture. President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration has taken the bull by the horn and is going practical in agricultural sector” He said .

The business mogul also commended the privatization policy of some African nations but decried that they were poorly executed. For instance, he noted that in Nigeria, during the execution of some of  the policies, which he said was “aimed at handing over companies and businesses managed by government to private businesses, a lot of necessary factors were ignored.”

According to him,” expertise, financial capacity were sacrificed and nepotism took over as many of the businesses were sold to cronies and friends of those in government. 

“What that has done is that those privatized companies are not faring any better than they were before being sold. Therefore the aim of selling them was defeated as they do not play major roles in leading economic change as expected.” He said.

Kalu also recalled how he had suggested to a former Nigerian president on how to solve the electricity problem in Nigerian through a substantial handover of the management of power to reputable and efficient multinational companies but was turned down. He said if the former president had listened to him,  Nigeria would have had a better economy. 

The former governor who used Africa   and China as a case study in his lecture also recommended that some laws needed to be amended to accommodate new developments in Africa   . He blamed lawlessness, injustice and political disagreement as the driving force of non economic diversification.  He said the only difference between African nations and China is the existence of law and order . He recounted how his businesses suffered in the past because of political disagreements.  He queried the rationale behind the clampdown of businesses of people perceived to be politically unfriendly arguing that “somehow, it was like the political leaders feared that a strong private sector would be a counterforce during elections.”

Continuing, he said ” such  leaders are not visionary and should not be emulated as they failed to understand the link between the economic growth and private sector. Sometimes ,they think it’s affecting the owner of those businesses or the stakeholders but it doesn’t . The concern should be the trickle down effect it would have on the masses who were gainfully employed.” He said. 

PHOTO: BlackChenn

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Diversify now or regret later,  Kalu in China tasks African leaders

— 29th October 2017

  International businessman, investor and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged African leaders to embrace economic diversification. He urged them to allow the private sector to be in-charge of businesses or consider the alternate option of living in regrets .   He said government has no business in businesses and that…

  • HAPPENING NOW: South East govs meeting in Enugu

    — 29th October 2017

    The South-East Governors Forum is now holding its meeting in Enugu. Although the discussions would not be known specifically now, but top on their agenda in the recent ast have been issues of restructuring of the country. Matters relating to the economic development programme of zone has also been a major issue that the body…

  • Amosun tasks Pharmacy technicians to be good ambassadors

    — 29th October 2017

    Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has charged the new inductees into Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) to be worthy ambassadors of their various colleges by striving towards the ideals of diligence and excellence in service delivery to humanity, as well as ensure that the best industry practices were maintained at all times. Governor Amosun…

  • Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Yobe town

    — 29th October 2017

    It has been reported that Boko Haram moments ago launched an attack on a Yobe town. The onslaught looks like a renewed terrorists incursion back into Yobe State that had had some respite for sometime. Four days ago, Boko Haram terrorists had ambushed troops and killed about nine soldiers in a fierce battle in Yobe…

  • Olanipekun to govts: Use mass education to defeat corruption

    — 29th October 2017

    From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, has said the country can only overcome the challenge of corruption  by declaring free education at all cadres. He said the adoption of such policy by both Sweden and Singapore had resulted in accelerated socio-developmental growth. Olanipekun said education remains the best…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share