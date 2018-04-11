The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Disquiet in Bayelsa as 222 workers lose jobs in govt-owned media outfits
11th April 2018 - Just In: Fire wreaks havoc in Amuwo Odofin
11th April 2018 - Edo govt, EU to provide water for 46 communities
11th April 2018 - Students makes case for more investment in education
11th April 2018 - NAPTIP arrests 8 suspected human traffickers in Benin
11th April 2018 - WOTCLEF calls for full implementation of child labour laws
11th April 2018 - NCWS urges recognition for women’s performance in sports
11th April 2018 - FIRS, EFCC recover N29b in VAT in 5-month
11th April 2018 - Liberia issues alert on monkeypox outbreak
11th April 2018 - China develops cutting-edge chip for automatic control
Home / National / Disquiet in Bayelsa as 222 workers lose jobs in govt-owned media outfits
MEDIA Dickson

Disquiet in Bayelsa as 222 workers lose jobs in govt-owned media outfits

— 11th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is disquiet in Bayelsa State as the Civil Service Reforms by the state government has affected  222 workers of government-owned media outfits namely the State Broadcasting Corporation and the Newspaper Corporation, publishers of the New Waves.

Checks from the list released by the Office of the Head of Service, Rev. Thomas Zidabamo, indicated that 86 workers from the New Waves newspaper and 136 workers from the Radio Bayelsa were affected in the on-going reforms.

The affected workers were said to have dropped from the media organisations over reasons bordering on over staffing and have been directed  to meet the committee set up to review their Civil Service status.

Though the State Government had, last weekend, through the Office of the State Deputy Governor, assured  workers in the state that they would not be thrown into the streets due to the on-going reforms, investigations revealed that the released list is causing great apprehension in the state.

Already the various unions, led by the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, have stood up in solidarity with the affected workers kicking against the on-going reforms.

The NUJ claimed the reform is an witch-hunt due to political inclination and issue of unionism as those affected in the State Broadcasting Corporation include the leadership of the Radio, Television and Theatre Art Workers Union (RATTAWU).

The leadership of the NUJ called on the State Government to review its decision to sack over two hundred media workers in the guise of redeployment.

The state’s chairman of NUJ, Mr. John Angese and Secretary Mr. Stanley Imgbi, referring  to a circular from the Office of the Head of Service to heads of media parastatal to redeploy excess staff, noted that the parameter for determining excess workers is shrouded in secrecy saying most of the best hands have been affected.

“The issue of professionalism and competence has been thrown to the wind while compiling the list. The directive to stop salaries of the affected workers from the April 2018 voucher to be paid into the unpaid salary account in the state treasury is not a pointer to redeployment.”

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MEDIA Dickson

Disquiet in Bayelsa as 222 workers lose jobs in govt-owned media outfits

— 11th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa There is disquiet in Bayelsa State as the Civil Service Reforms by the state government has affected  222 workers of government-owned media outfits namely the State Broadcasting Corporation and the Newspaper Corporation, publishers of the New Waves. Checks from the list released by the Office of the Head of Service, Rev. Thomas…

  • Just In: Fire wreaks havoc in Amuwo Odofin

    — 11th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu, Lagos An early morning fire has consumed a three-storey building located at the Monkey Village area of Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State. No life was lost in the inferno which witnesses say started from a warehouse at the building fully stocked with chemicals. Daily Sun learnt that some residents of the area noticed smoke…

  • Edo govt, EU to provide water for 46 communities

    — 11th April 2018

    NAN The Edo State Government says it is partnering with the European Union (EU) to provide potable water to 46 rural communities across the state. The Commissioner for Water and Energy Resources, Mr Yekini Idaiye, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin. Idaiye, who was reacting…

  • Students makes case for more investment in education

    — 11th April 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Irked by the deteriorating state of education in Nigeria, the national body of Nigerian students under the aegis of Joint Campus Committee (JCC) has urged governments at various levels to make investment in education. The group made this appeal, on Wednesday, at the Ekpo-Ref Auditorium University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, during…

  • NAPTIP Edo

    NAPTIP arrests 8 suspected human traffickers in Benin

    — 11th April 2018

    NAN The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested eight suspected human traffickers. The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Nduka Nwanwenne, said in Benin-City, on Wednesday, that the traffickers were arrested in the past three months. He said that a total of 138 people were rescued…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share