Dismissed cop commits suicide after infecting 9-yr-old, 5 others with HIV

The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death a 40-year-old dismissed policeman simply identified as Bassey.

The dismissed cop was believed to have infected six victims with the HIV virus after defiling them.

Bassey, from Cross Rivers State, was believed to have committed suicide to escape mob lynching after it was discovered that he had allegedly defiled and infected a nine year old girl and five others with Human Immune Virus (HIV) in Odi in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A source at the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) which got wind of the development and reported to the Police said the deceased was dismissed from the Police Force for gross misconduct.

He was said to have been detained in Port Harcourt prisons but was released on suspicious ground and relocated to Bayelsa State where he took up temporary accommodation in the community.

According to investigation, the bubble burst when his last victim told her mother what the man did to her. Though she initially refused to believe her daughter until the victim could not walk properly forcing her to take the victim to the hospital where it was confirmed that she was defiled and infected with HIV.

The mother had raised the alarm and five other underage girls in the community were also discovered to have been defiled by Bassey which caused an outrage in the community.

The deceased got wind that his sins had been discovered and first reportedly escaped into the bush when he saw people mobilising to attack him and further escaped into Trofani community in Sagbama Local Government Area, where he eventually committed suicide in the bush when he sensed that the game was up.

Sources at FIDA said it has been confirmed from tests that the deceased infected the nine-year-old girl with HIV and five other underage girls he had defiled.

“Investigation showed that the man escaped from Port Harcourt prisons sometimes last year and embarked on defilement spree. Over five underage kids were reportedly defiled and infected with HIV.

“The nine year old girl, names withheld, was defiled recently. The victim told her mother about the act but the mother refused to hear her. But when the girl could not walk properly and was ill.

“The mother took her for laboratory test and discovered she had been defiled and is HIV positive. We call on the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Health and the FIDA to come to the aid of the victims. They need treatment.”