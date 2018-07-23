I didn’t discuss NYSC exemption certificate scandal with Adeosun – Pastor Bakare

The Founder and Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has given further insight into his encounter with the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, at the Presidential Villa recently.

The vice presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 presidential election, said meeting Adeosun in the Villa was totally unplanned.

Bakare who spoke with Daily Sun in Abuja however said he did not discuss with the London-trained economist the controversy trailing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The convener of the Save Niger Group (SNG) also took a look at the happenings in the polity and concluded that true federalism can put Nigeria on the right path.

Your presence in the Villa recently, particularly that you were seen with the minister of Finance, generated controversy. What actually happened?

I think that has already been resolved. My solicitor already wrote the online social media and they have corrected themselves. We arrived at the Villa at different times, I didn’t know she was coming, she didn’t know I was coming and I went to see the president alone behind a closed door, in a meeting and she went to see someone else in the Villa and when I finished, I didn’t even see her again. How they quickly added one and two together, that was such cheap and sensational journalism.

Since she is involved in NYSC certificate issue, they felt probably, you may have taken her to the president, considering your closeness to him…

Assumption is the lowest level of knowledge. Assumption! They should not have assumed. They could simply ask questions. They have access to me; they could simply have asked questions ‘oh, we saw this, what is happening?’ The press must endeavour to give accurate information to the public.

Did you discuss the certificate issue with her?

With who?

With the minister of Finance because you are from the same state, she is like your sister. Did you take her up on the issue?

That should not be a lobby discussion. It would not be appropriate. If someone is going through trouble, my job is not to shoot the wounded. If I cannot find solution to the person’s problems, I don’t add more to their problems. It would be inappropriate to start asking her questions in the lobby where everybody was present.

2019 is fast approaching. Should Nigerians return your friend, President Buhari?

President Buhari is a citizen of the country, he is the incumbent president, and he had already indicated his interest that he would like to run for a second term. It is his constitutionally right to run and Nigerians also have the privilege of either returning him or not.

Do you think we should look for an alternative?

The Yoruba say that ‘the name you are going to give your child should be inside of you.’ I am a Nigerian with one vote. Nigerians are adequately informed and they have experienced so many things under different administrations. With all the publicity that is going on both from the opposition and the incumbent, my prayer is that 2019 should be free, fair and credible and that there should be no bloodbath anywhere, that God should bring an end to the carnage going on in our country and may God Almighty intervene in our situation and give us leaders after his own heart.