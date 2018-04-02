Discriminatory sack: FOBTOB wins judgment against Grand Cereals, Spring Waters

The Sun News
The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Abuja penultimate Thursday  gave judgement in favour of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) against two companies, Grand Cereals Nigeria Limited and Spring Waters Nigeria Limited, over the indiscriminate sack of 28 members of the union in 2015.

The case had spanned a period of three years before the Industrial Arbitration Panel and the NIC.

In the ruling delivered by Hon. Justice O.Y. Anuwe of the NIC in suit NICN/ABJ/325/2016, in which FOBTOB was represented by Barr. Femi Aborishade, the NIC granted relief that Twenty-Eight (28) of FOBTOB members whose employments were terminated and prematurely retired on account of belonging to the union and engaging in union activity were all to be immediately reinstated.

The NIC further gave judgement that both Grand Cereals Nigeria Limited and Spring Waters Nigeria Limited are to pay the arrears in salary and allowances of all the 28 affected employees from the date of their termination up till the day of the judgement less any amount that may have been paid as redundancy or terminal benefits when they were discriminatorily terminated.

The companies were also ordered to pay the backlog of check-off dues to FOBTOB for the last Three (3) years.

Speaking on the development, national president of FOBTOB, Quadri Olaleye, stated that the verdict was a great victory for the association and a great relief to the affected members and their dependent families who had been deprived of their human dignity and constitutional right by the sister companies located in Jos.

Olaleye further stated that this is a clear signal to other employers who were currently victimising union members and Executives such as Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Perfetti Van Melle Nigeria Limited, and International Tobacco Company, that the association would leave no stone unturned in the fight for justice for any cadre of its members.

General secretary of the association, Solomon Iji,  informed the press that the association was satisfied with the NIC ruling.

He stated the names of the reinstated FOBTOB members  by the NIC as: Dung Bala Gwom, Cyprian Maren, Peter Pam Guang (Gyang), Victor U. Anger, James Shehu, Motunrola A. Olaiya, Luka Gyang Yakubu, Sunday Egbunu, Pam Deme, Vincent Davon Pam, Emmanuel Bauda, Matthew F. Osenoyenim, Baba Ali James, Ruth Ibrahim Pankyes, Oshioke Joy Dennis, Muncha Audu Gwong, Sahuna Direba Zabe, Patrick Pamkatai, Aboyi Idoko, Samuel Danyaro, Yabe Jatau, Sunday Ekara, Yillim Daton, Sati Dasihit, Dachan Inusa, Kirmang Danjuma, Victor Bakfur and Moses Toktu.

