As Discos throw in the towel

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze

Keen observers and genuine opposition to privatisation of the power sector must be giggling with smiles at the recent turn of events. Core investors of Electricity Distribution Companies are beginning to throw in the towel after five years of privatisation characterised by ineptitude and abysmal performance.

This was coming on the heels of government’s determination to wield the big stick and correct the anomaly prevalent in the power sector for ages. Government’s position has already sent shivers down the spine of stakeholders especially DISCOs known to have persistently violated the rules of engagement. In its bid to blackmail the government to soft-pedal on certain decisions, the Distribution Companies registered the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED). This new association is a procured vehicle positioned to champion the interests of DISCOs and downplay their obvious incompetency.

It opposes and dares government on virtually every decision taken on power which it feels did not favour its pay masters. Since inception, ANED has vigorously launched unwarranted offensives against government agencies especially on the ministry of power which is determined to instill sanity in the power sector. Consequently, there have been raging wars of words and running battles between the minister of power Raji Fashola and ANED for quite some time now. The recurring public spats have rather woken government to its responsibilities and exposed the weaknesses of DISCOs and their penchant for abusing the Electric Power Sector Reform Act.

Having read the handwriting on the wall, DISCOs, affirmed their readiness to quit if their funds were made available to them by the federal government. Alhaji Tukur Modibbo, the Chairman and Chief Executive, Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDCO, while speaking at the media parley, agreed to sell the power assets he bought at $82 million five years ago for $72 million. “I paid $82 million to acquire the power assets but I am ready to sell the power assets for $72milion to whoever wants to buy it.” The chairman literally begged investors to come forward to buy even with over ten million dollar discount on the original price.