Disconnected by collapsed bridge

In her words: “When the trailer that was carrying bags of cement collapsed the old Urasi Bridge the people of the border communities in Imo and Anambra wept because we knew it would take time for the state government to rebuild it. So, we were not happy because we depend on the markets for our daily income and even debt owed to us could not be collected because of the situation. So, we thank God that this God-sent man has repaired it to enable us to continue with our trading.”

The worst hit by the collapse of the bridge were the commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada who also earn their living by transporting traders and their wares to the various markets across both divides. Just like the Okada operators who poured encomiums on Ozodinobi, a community leader in the area, Chief Damian Okpara also commended the gesture. He, however, appealed to the Federal and State Governments to quickly provide a more lasting solution.