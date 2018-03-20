The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Disclosures on National Assembly emoluments
20th March 2018 - PDP now party of shame –Orubebe
20th March 2018 - NAF training aircraft force lands in Kaduna
20th March 2018 - Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings
20th March 2018 - Wike has changed riverine, upland dichotomy in Rivers –PDP
20th March 2018 - Why I support restructuring –Dogara
20th March 2018 - Kalu’s counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution’s approach
20th March 2018 - Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss
20th March 2018 - Dr. Nwokedi for burial April 6
20th March 2018 - I’ve no score to settle with Archbishop Obinna –Okorocha
Home / Editorial / Disclosures on National Assembly emoluments

Disclosures on National Assembly emoluments

— 20th March 2018

A great outcry rose in Nigeria since last week when it transpired that members of the National Assembly, the legislative branch of government, were pocketing huge sums of money as emoluments hitherto unknown to Nigerians. Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, had granted an interview to TheNews in which he disclosed that senators receive N13.5 million monthly as “running expenses,” beside their salary of N700,000. 

This is separate from 17 different allowances running into many millions paid to the legislators. The senators also receive yearly N200 million for constituency projects.

Most Nigerians have for years, noted that since the return of representative democracy in 1999, the two chambers of the National Assembly – the Senate and the House of Representatives — have been unduly reticent about their take home pay.  Credulous Nigerians presumed that as responsible representatives of the people, the members should be trusted on matters like that, especially when the Constitution has prescribed that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) should fix the remuneration of public officials.

Occasionally, alarms had been raised by some eminent Nigerians who feared that the legislators may turn the power of the purse granted them by the 1999 Constitution into an avenue for self-enrichment.  Among those who spoke up were the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and a former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili.  In each case, the members of the National Assembly drowned out their voices with denial, evasions and misinformation.   

It deserves mention that National Assembly members receive the regular, traditional allowances running into millions for accommodation, furniture, constituency, a vehicle loan, tour duty, severance and gratuity, and estacode.  But on top of these are other allowances for wardrobe, hardship, newspapers/periodicals, entertainment, utilities, personal assistant, domestic staff, vehicle maintenance, house maintenance allowances, in an environment in which the level of poverty is such that 70 per cent of the populace are unable to afford two square meals per day and more than 80 per cent try to survive with less than one dollar a day.

From the disclosures, it is now beyond dispute that our legislators are, by far, the highest paid in the world which seems to explain why the chambers have been opaque, members dodgy and evasive about their earnings.  For 18 years, they maintained a cult-like secrecy on how much they earned; not even the invocation of the Freedom of Information Act could make them reveal their earnings.

The Constitution is unequivocal that only the RMAFC should determine the earnings of public officials.  Section 84(1) states that “there shall be paid to the holders of the offices mentioned in this section such remuneration, salaries and allowances as may be prescribed by the National Assembly, but not exceeding the amount as shall have been determined by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.”  Any earnings outside the recommendations of the RMAFC would, on the face of it, therefore, appear illegal and should be stopped forthwith and the excess recovered.  The idea of a N13.5 million monthly running expense in Abuja is so absurd.  It is an insult on the intelligence of Nigerians. It is no more than a poorly disguised treasury-looting.  This is so painful because everywhere in the world, it is the legislature that watches the public treasury with eagle eyes to ensure there is neither waste nor abuse of national resources. 

The disclosures are bound to give impetus to the push for a reduction in the cost of governance.  Many Nigerians want the legislatures reduced to one chamber. Others want the job of legislators reduced to part-time employment.  Such agitations are bound to continue in view of the extraordinary amounts the legislators gratuitously awarded to themselves.

We commend Senator Sani for his exemplary service in the Senate and for his unusual courage.  He today represents the conscience of the National Assembly, being also the only member who had the courage to declare his assets publicly. 

During the dark days of the Sani Abacha dictatorship, he represented the conscience of the nation.  Those roles he did not choose, were thrust upon him by history and he never shrank from them. Senator Sani should take solace in the truth that Nigeria never forgets those who serve her well.

  

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP now party of shame –Orubebe

— 20th March 2018

•Party tackles Buhari over 2019 Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, with online reports Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has crossed from being a political party of pride to that of shame. In an open letter to the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, yesterday, Orubebe said the PDP is suffering…

  • NAF training aircraft force lands in Kaduna

    — 20th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) student pilot yesterday force landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna, while on a solo mission. NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.  The solo mission, according to Adesanya, was part of flying…

  • Northern CAN seeks halt to herdsmen killings

    — 20th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman, Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said urgent steps should be taken by the Federal Government to curtail killings of people by suspected herdsmen before villages are wiped out in the North. Pam, in a statement in Jos, yesterday, condemned the re-emergence of insecurity in Plateau State,…

  • Wike has changed riverine, upland dichotomy in Rivers –PDP

    — 20th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State said Governor Nyesom Wike has changed the age-long Riverine and Ipland dichotomy which hindered development. State Publicity Secretary of the party, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this at the official reception of defected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, through the…

  • Why I support restructuring –Dogara

    — 20th March 2018

    Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed support for restructuring Nigeria’s existing federal system, so as to give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians. He said for true federalism to be achieved in Nigeria, a unique system of federalism that best suits the Nigerian people and the local circumstances in the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share