Disclose source of $31m, NLC challenges Patience Jonathan

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to disclose how she made the $31 million found in four bank accounts frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba told newsmen at the ‘NLC National Youth Conference’ in Abuja, yesterday, that Patience Jonathan should prove the money was earned legitimately.

Wabba also challenged the former first lady to tell Nigerians the kind of business she did from which she got the $31 million frozen by rthe EFCC.

“We have said it over and over again that NLC is the first organisation that actually supported, openly, the anti-graft war. We said recover, investigate and prosecute so that it can serve as a deterrent. Our position is clear on the issue. In this respect, the onus of proof is on her. She must inform all of us the sources of the money,” he stated.

She must explain what business she has done to accumulate such wealth. In other climes, people would have forfeited such funds. This is our position and we have always been consistent about it.

“If you look at it critically, that is why we are where we are today. Salaries are not paid in many states not because the resources are not there but because of the inherent corruption in the system.

“Corruption fight should also be extended to states and local governments. Wherever there is element of corruption, whoever is involved, the law must take its course.

“There should be investigation. There should be fair trial within the confines of the law and whoever is found wanting, those funds should be recovered and prosecution should follow to serve as a deterrent.”