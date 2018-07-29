He said: “What I can say is that people who have money are taking advantage of the vulnerability of the average voter in terms of poverty and indigence. What happens is that when the poor masses get to the polling unit, they collect money and vote for the highest bidder. I called it bazaar after the Anambra State gubernatorial election, because what happened at the various polling units during that election was simply a bazaar. In a bazaar, the highest bidder wins. That was how the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won 21 local councils out of 21; it had never happened in the past. No political party had recorded that kind of victory in Anambra except the NPP of old.

“Meanwhile, INEC is partly responsible for this electoral malpractice. I say this because the presiding officers in all the polling units watch voters as they cast their votes instead of adopting the secret ballot system that is in the Electoral Act. The practice now is that voters will thumbprint in a cubicle which is secret and come and cast their votes in a ballot box which is in the open; and instead of folding their ballot papers as required, they leave it open so that a party agent will see where you voted and nod to the person that is paying money who is standing nearby. Now, that is the aspect of INEC’s connivance that gives room for vote buying.

“On the part of the security agencies, they become compromised from their leadership at the highest level to those posted to the polling units. So, when you complain to them that somebody is inducing voters with money, because vote buying is an offence under our laws, they give the rehearsed answer that they are there to maintain law and order and not to go after those who are buying votes. To make matters worse, they will also tell you that you should go and get your own money and buy votes and they will not disturb you.”