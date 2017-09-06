Disaster as top military officers escape death in Cross River

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (ODS) Rear Admiral Apochi Ogabu Suleiman and top military officers escaped death on Tuesday when the Ikang Jetty in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State collapsed.

According to investigations Admiral Suleiman who led other officers including component commanders of ODS, officers of NNS Victory and officers from Sector Four were at the Ikang Jetty as part of Operation Safety Check designed to check troops deployment when the Ikang Jetty gave way and all the officers fell into the River.

A statement from the coordinator of the Joint Media Campaign Centre of the ODS, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi which confirmed what would have been a major maritime mishap said the survival capability of all the officers and men helped in saving their lives.

Abdullahi who said all personnel weapons and other equipment were recovered however said some personnel had slight injuries which have been treated.

He said the Commander and the top military officers have returned to Calabar “to re-strategise and go ahead with the planned patrol and inspection.”