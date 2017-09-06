Disaster as top military officers escape death in Cross River

Paris Club refund: 68% of states heed FG’s advice – Survey— 6th September 2017
Many states governments across the federation, have utilised the second tranche of the Paris Club refund they received to clear the arrears of their serving and retired workers’ entitlements. However, in most states where the arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities have been paid, some civil servants and retirees, especially those in the council areas,…
The enemy thugs wont survive next trip. The final battle of the 50 years War has begun, deadline is October 1st 2017. God given victory is Republic Of Biafra and Niger Delta Republic. God Is With Us!!!