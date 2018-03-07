The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Dirty Kubwa: ‘Scavengers’, residents trade blames
7th March 2018 - JAMB conducts mock UTME for 211, 000 candidates 
7th March 2018 - Day UniAbuja honoured Kumuyi, Deeper Life Church founder 
7th March 2018 - How testimonies from the physically challenged brought tears to many eyes
7th March 2018 -  Women accountants stage quiz, career talk for FCT students
7th March 2018 - 2019: Ikpeazu and the politics of endorsements  
7th March 2018 - How I’ll fight corruption at Cross River Basin – Eyibo  
7th March 2018 - Combating the Lassa Fever epidemic
7th March 2018 - Economic and political imperative of Buhari’s second term
7th March 2018 - Development and reinventing Pan-African consciousness
Home / Abuja Metro / Dirty Kubwa: ‘Scavengers’, residents trade blames

Dirty Kubwa: ‘Scavengers’, residents trade blames

— 7th March 2018

Magnus Eze; Fred Itua

There is a common trend in Kubwa, Abuja’s biggest satellite town; every bridge head is a potential waste dump. It is therefore normal to have all manners of waste, especially polythene bags floating on the stream that runs through the town.

Sanitation and waste management are no doubt part of the corollary challenges of urbanisation. In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), government and residents have had to contend with the issue of sanitation particularly in many of the satellite towns that could easily pass for urban slums.

The situation brings to focus the failure of the Area Councils to discharge on sanitation, which is one of the primary duties of the third tier of government. 

Ordinarily, local government areas and in this case, Area Councils in Abuja, should handle waste collection and disposal. Another agency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), complements the area councils. 

AEPB is empowered by FCT laws to issue licenses to private waste collectors in Abuja, especially within the metropolis. Residents are charged between N500 to N5,000 monthly, depending on the area. Those in parts of Kubwa mostly pay N1,000 per month.  

However, unregistered waste collectors, appear to be the main culprits in indiscriminate disposal of waste in Abuja. They go round the city to scavenge for waste and dispose them in places not designated for such purposes.  

Places such as bridges in Phase 3, by Celestial Church/Deeper Life, opposite Life Solution Church (a.k.a) Solution Ground, in PW and the PW Bridge near New Diamond Executive Suites, all in Kubwa, are fertile grounds for the perpetrators. 

The waterway at the beginning of Lawrence Olasehinde Street; opposite Kubwa Parish of The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, near Julius Berger Camp, Gado Nasko Road, Kubwa was a big eye sore as faecal matter; food remnants, and other debris litter the place, causing some repugnant smell to passers-by, when we visited. 

If residents could dump waste in the streams, blocking of gutters would naturally mean nothing to them. 

 Daily Sun also went to the dumpsite managed by Wisma Environmental Services Ltd, along the Kubwa Expressway to speak to the scavengers, popularly called ‘Babanbola’. 

A security man there, who gave his name as Idris, agreed that residents of Kubwa had at different times complained that the waste collectors were the culprits because they see them go about with trucks. 

While Idris will not totally exonerate the waste collectors, because according to him, any defaulter is usually punished by the environmental company, he however, said many shop owners and residents of Kubwa throw their waste into the streams and water ways. 

He explained that it would be glaring anywhere that a waste collector deposits waste with a truck, pointing out that their finding in Kubwa was that people tie waste in polythene bags and sacks; dump them by the streams or throw them away through their car windows while in motion.  

Idris, who said he has lived and worked at the dump site for over four years further revealed that the company sometimes post guards to monitor those who dump wastes by the streams especially at the PW Bridge.  

“At PW Bridge, we used to post somebody to hide somewhere and monitor those who drop waste there. Sometimes, we have caught some ‘Babanbola’ and when we catch them, we make sure that they pack the whole waste there or we seize that person’s truck as punishment,” he stated. 

Sampson Bwala, a barber whose shop is along Gado Nasko Road, Kubwa said he disposes his waste properly, but blamed indiscriminate blockage of streams and water ways on some residents without regards for the environment. 

Another shop owner near the Celestial Church at Phase 3, Kubwa, Hauwa Danladi, also agreed that some of her neighbours’ children drop wastes in the stream. 

She however, called on government to find a way of addressing the issue as there was a time they had threat of flood in the area because the water channel was blocked.

 Nonetheless, Daily Sun checks revealed that the sanitary situation in the satellite towns is compounded by the conflict of interest between Area Councils and AEPB on who should be handling waste disposal. This overlapping and conflicting responsibility has been there since the time of Malam Nasir El-Rufai as Minister of FCT. 

Daily Sun’s visit to the Kubwa Expressway dump site was a big eye opener as it was gathered that almost 200 scavengers who operate within and around Kubwa reside there. 

Idris told our correspondent that 100 persons sleep in the small dilapidated refuse house, while the rest made tents with flex banners and boards at different locations at the dump site. 

On the lucrativeness of their vocation, he merely said that they are surviving with it. 

“Dealers from Dei-Dei come and pack the plastics to Lagos or Kano; they take bottles to Onitsha, while cartons are taken to companies that make ceiling or mosquito coil in Kano. They carry the broken bottles to Lagos and use them in making glasses,” Idris explained. 

Although our correspondents could not confirm whether some residents of Kubwa use the water from the stream for any purposes, the health and environmental implications of dumping waste in the streams and water channels are quite obvious. 

Recall that no fewer than 38 persons had reportedly died in April 2016, in Saburi 1, a slum settlement in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) after drinking contaminated water. 

FCTA Health authorities had attributed the deaths to the contamination of their water source by faecal matter. 

And in this era of zoonotic diseases like Lassa fever, filthy environment is a potential driver.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Ikpeazu and the politics of endorsements  

— 7th March 2018

Chinelo Obogo  Like it happened in 2014, ahead of the 2015 governorship contest, the Ukwa-Ngwa people of Abia State are urging Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to seek a re-election.  Before the 2015 election, the people of Ukwa-Ngwa led by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and  Emma Adaelu among others, led a one million man march to…

  • How I’ll fight corruption at Cross River Basin – Eyibo  

    — 7th March 2018

     Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Eseme Eyibo is the Chairman of the newly inaugurated board of Cross River Basin Development Authority. A former spokesman of the House of Representatives, Eyibo in this interview spoke on his new assignment, vowing to turn the agency around.  As chairman of Cross River Basin Development Authority and one who has been involved…

  • NCDMB to sue violators of Local Content Act

    — 7th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu It will no longer be business as usual for oil and gas companies that fail to comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act as  offenders  will henceforth be dragged before the law courts,  the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)  has warned. NCDMB Executive…

  • Nigeria’s annual freight cost rises to $6bn

    — 7th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Nigeria‘s total freight cost has been put  at between $5 billion and $6 billion annually as maritime oil and gas dropped to  $8 billion. This was reflected in the Nigerian Maritime Industry Forecast and Outlook published by  the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). According to the analysis, this was considered high…

  • FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare

    — 7th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, yesterday, canvassed for increased consumption taxes on harmful products like alcohol and tobacco, saying the monies realised could be used for funding healthcare in the country. He also stated that the country has the least health budget globally, while stressing that the Federal Government has not…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share