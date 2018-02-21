The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy
21st February 2018 - How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral
21st February 2018 - Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede
21st February 2018 - Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja
21st February 2018 - Afro-Colombians celebrate Christmas in February
21st February 2018 - African govts hurry to beat higher borrowing costs
21st February 2018 - South African president announces “lifestyle audits”
21st February 2018 - Farmer, herdsmen clashes: Taraba suspends grazing law
21st February 2018 - Dickson urges Bayelsans to own state trust fund
21st February 2018 - Fuel scarcity: NNPC imports gulp $5.8bn
Home / Business / Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

— 21st February 2018

Louis Ibah

The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries. 

Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented that poor air connectivity between African countries, posed a serious threat to trade and commerce in the subregion.  

“Penetration by Nigerian businesses into The Gambia has been severely hampered by transportation. At the formal level, where we have a lot of Nigerian products exported here legally under the ECOWAS treaty, it’s in the region of $12-$13 million to the advantage of Nigeria. But this is still not an impressive figure,” said Ibidapo-Obe.

“At the informal level, we have a lot of Nigerians doing business in The Gambia. And again, you get worried by the fact that it takes 72 hours (three days) to travel by road from Nigeria to The Gambia. And these guys pass through five different borders with a lot of immigration hassles and obstacles. But with this direct air connectivity, it is now going to be possible for movements and also to freight goods through cargo between Lagos and Banjul,” he added.

Ibidapo-Obe noted that The Gambia had a lot of potential waiting to be tapped by Nigerians and expressed optimism that this would improve due to the connectivity being provided Air Peace.

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, in his speech at the event acknowledged that seamless air connectivity was pivotal to the socio-economic development of countries within the Economic Community For West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region. 

He noted that the airline was committed to unlocking the economies of West Africa by offering air travellers on business and leisure trips seamless connectivity, as well as create jobs for the people.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

— 21st February 2018

Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

  • How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

    — 21st February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa  failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off. The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after…

  • Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

    — 21st February 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Polar-Afrique Consulting Limited and former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Chris Osi Itsede, has said that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is not as attractive as it is in South Africa. Itsede, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja

    — 21st February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja; Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The  Inspector General of Police (IGP),  Ibrahim Idris yesterday met with stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa states to find a lasting solution to  the incessant attacks by herdsmen. The meeting which was attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states also had members of the…

  • Farmer, herdsmen clashes: Taraba suspends grazing law

    — 21st February 2018

    •BMSG tasks Ortom on security solutions Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, has agreed to suspend and, in the process, receive the state’s grazing law. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, yesterday. Umahi said Ishaku,  as well the leadership of Miyetti Allah,  farmers and stakeholders agreed…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share